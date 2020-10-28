Ukiah Unified to hold free Halloween BBQ this Wednesday, Oct. 28 open all children in the community

MENDOCINO Co., 10/17/20 — Ukiah Unified will be holding a free community Halloween BBQ on Wednesday, October 28 that will be open to all children that are 18 years old or younger, as a special celebration and part of the ongoing free weekly food distribution provided by Ukiah Unified.
The event will take place Ono Wednesday at Ukiah High School from 12:30 – 7:30 p.m., and include BBQ, pumpkins, halloween treats, and weekly food distribution boxes, available to all children 18 years and under.
Here’s thee full announcement from UUSD:
Halloween BBQ – Wednesday, October 28, 2020: Our hauntingly amazing Food Service team, along with the awesome ghouls and goblins from Transportation and Grounds, are cooking up something special for the children of our community. Tomorrow, from 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., we will be distributing barbecued meals, pumpkins, and some Halloween treats, along with the standard food distribution, to every child 18 and under. We encourage children to come in costume, and everyone working will be decked out in their Halloween best! Please be aware that we will not be distributing food in the morning this week.
We are excited to offer FREE FOOD for every Ukiah Unified student and ANY CHILD 18 years or younger, tomorrow, and every Wednesday at Ukiah High School. You can find recipes and information about pumpkins and our Harvest of the Month program here: https://www.uusd.net/apps/news/article/1323783.
Remember to wear a mask and practice physical distancing when receiving food. If you have any questions, please contact your child’s school site or the District Hotline at 707-472-5003.
•••••••
Barbacoa de Halloween, mañana miércoles, 28 de octubre de 2020: El inolvidable y asombroso equipo de Servicios de alimentos (junto con los increíbles espantos y duendes de Transporte y Jardines) van a cocinar algo especial para los niños en nuestra comunidad. Mañana, desde las 12:30 p.m. hasta las 7:30 p.m., junto con la distribución regular de alimentos, vamos a distribuir comidas asadas a la parrilla, calabazas y golosinas de Halloween a todos los niños menores de 19 años de edad. Animamos a los niños a que vengan disfrazados; todos los empleados van a usar sus mejores disfraces. Tengan presente que esta semana no hay distribución de alimentos por la mañana.
Nos complace ofrecer ALIMENTOS GRATIS a todos los estudiantes de Ukiah Unified y a TODOS los niños menores de 19 años, mañana y todos los miércoles, en Ukiah High School. Pueden encontrar recetas e información sobre las calabazas y nuestro programa de Cosecha del mes aquí: https://www.uusd.net/apps/news/article/1323783.
Recuerden que deben usar mascarilla y practicar el distanciamiento físico cuando recojan los alimentos. Si tienen preguntas, llamen a la escuela de sus hijos, o a la línea de ayuda del distrito al 707-472-5003.