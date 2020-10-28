Ukiah Unified to hold free Halloween BBQ this Wednesday, Oct. 28 open all children in the community

MENDOCINO Co., 10/17/20 — Ukiah Unified will be holding a free community Halloween BBQ on Wednesday, October 28 that will be open to all children that are 18 years old or younger, as a special celebration and part of the ongoing free weekly food distribution provided by Ukiah Unified.

The event will take place Ono Wednesday at Ukiah High School from 12:30 – 7:30 p.m., and include BBQ, pumpkins, halloween treats, and weekly food distribution boxes, available to all children 18 years and under.

Here’s thee full announcement from UUSD: