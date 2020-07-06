Wetland in Willits’ Little Lake Valley is thriving

You can hear more about the state of the wetlands here, on KZYX radio’s website.

After six years of restoration and conservation, the 2,087 acre Willits Bypass Wetland in the Little Lake Valley is thriving — filled with thousands of native animals and almost two million native plants. The wetland, a mitigation project, is a result of the Willits Bypass on the U.S. Route 101.

In 2002, when they presented their first environmental impact report for the bypass for public comment, they received more than 400 comments from the public. Half of the comments requested non-freeway alternatives. The Willits Bypass wetland is a mitigation effort due to the fight against the 101 bypass and the deal CalTrans struck with those who opposed the new section of highway.