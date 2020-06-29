Sen. McGuire hosting virtual town hall on wildfire preparedness, July 7

MENDOCINO Co. 6/29/20 — Wildfire season is back, so in addition to the coronavirus, we have to think about how to stay safe from fires. State Senator Mike McGuire will be hosting a telephone town hall meeting on wildfire preparedness with local Cal Fire chiefs, the Mendocino and Lake county sheriffs, and a Pacific Gas & Electric representative on Tuesday, July 7 at 6:30 p.m.
They will discuss how law enforcement is preparing for wildfire season during the era of COVID, as well as how PG&E says it’s working to reduce the frequency and duration of planned power shutoffs.
You can attend by dialing 844-721-7241 and entering the code 6666128, and ask questions by emailing them in advance and in real time to Senator.McGuire@Senate.ca.gov.
Here is the press release with more information:
Wildfire season is here and we need to be prepared.
That’s why we wanted to check in today. We’re partnering with local CalFire Chiefs, the Lake and Mendocino County Sheriffs and PG&E to host a Fire Preparedness Telephone Town Hall Tuesday, July 7 at 6:30 p.m.
We would love it if you could join us, so we can keep our families and communities safe.
We’ll provide the very latest from fire officials about efforts we can all take to harden our homes and better prepare our communities from the threat of wildfires. Sheriff Kendall and Sheriff Martin will focus on how law enforcement is gearing up for the fire season given the concerns with the coronavirus and PG&E officials will cover efforts the utility company is making to harden its electrical grid and reduce the frequency and duration of power shutoffs.
Of course, you’ll be able to email questions ahead of time and in real time during the July 7 Telephone Town Hall.
Here are the details:
Who: Senator Mike McGuire; CAL FIRE Mendocino Unit Chief George Gonzalez; Mendocino County Sheriff Matthew Kendall; CAL FIRE Sonoma/Lake/Napa Unit Chief Shana Jones; Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin; and a representative from PG&E.
What: Telephone Town Hall on Wildfire Preparedness
When: Tuesday, July 7 at 6:30 p.m.
How to attend: Dial 844-721-7241, enter code 6666128 and follow the prompts. You will be connected to the live town hall via telephone and you will be able to listen to the speakers providing critical updates. The Town Hall will be limited to the first 1,000 participants.
How to join the conversation and get involved with the Town Hall: Email your questions and comments in advance and in real time during the telephone town hall to: Senator.McGuire@Senate.ca.gov
We look forward to talking with you at the Telephone Town Hall on July 7!
Warmest regards,
MIKE McGUIRE
Senator