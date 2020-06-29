Sen. McGuire hosting virtual town hall on wildfire preparedness, July 7

MENDOCINO Co. 6/29/20 — Wildfire season is back, so in addition to the coronavirus, we have to think about how to stay safe from fires. State Senator Mike McGuire will be hosting a telephone town hall meeting on wildfire preparedness with local Cal Fire chiefs, the Mendocino and Lake county sheriffs, and a Pacific Gas & Electric representative on Tuesday, July 7 at 6:30 p.m.

They will discuss how law enforcement is preparing for wildfire season during the era of COVID, as well as how PG&E says it’s working to reduce the frequency and duration of planned power shutoffs.

You can attend by dialing 844-721-7241 and entering the code 6666128, and ask questions by emailing them in advance and in real time to Senator.McGuire@Senate.ca.gov.

Here is the press release with more information: