Mendocino County public libraries holding summer reading programs

MENDOCINO Co., 6/7/20 — Public libraries in Mendocino County will hold virtual summer reading programs from June 29 to August 10.

The children’s summer reading program has the highest attendance, and will be given the most attention (and prizes), but the libraries are also inviting teens and adults to join their respective reading programs. This year’s theme for children will be to “dig deeper.” Parents can do curbside pickup for “entry kits,” which include reading logs, instructions for virtual programming, activity cards, and more.

The challenge for children will be to read a total of 10 hours. Children who complete the challenge will receive prizes. (Spoiler alert: it’s a book.) More prizes be given to children who complete additional hours. For adults, the reading goal is 20 hours.

Ad

The Ukiah Library will set out 150 entry kits for curbside pickup, and make more according to demand. Fort Bragg is sending out 152 mailings to families that participated in summer reading programs in previous years.

Every branch will follow the same schedule and rules, but will offer different activities and prizes. For example, the Willits branch will include packets of seeds in its entry kits, and Fort Bragg will reward gift cards to CowLicks ice-cream.

In previous years, up to 350 children participated in the Ukiah Library summer reading challenge. However, the libraries do not know if there will be more or fewer people participating virtually this year. Stay tuned for more information on the libraries’ websites and facebook pages. Or call 707-463-4490.