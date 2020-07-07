Vegetation fire burning north of Piercy now contained

UPDATE 3:33 p.m. — According to Cal Fire the Piercy Fire was very quickly contained to a 30 foot by 30 foot spot.

#PiercyFire Initial Report of fire at Hwy 101 ext. 627 in the community of Piercy- UPDATE: fire is contained to approximately 30×30 spot #CALFIREMEU Cal Fire Mendocino Unit

ORIGINAL

WILLITS, 7/7/20 — A small vegetation fire has broken out just off of U.S. Route 101, north of Piercy on the Mendo-Humboldt line. Piercy Fire has responded, as has Cal Fire and resources from Humboldt County, it’s unclear if the fire is in Humboldt or Mendocino county, and it may be directly on the county line. The fire is near exist 627.

A fair number of resources are responding but so far details are sparse. A small fire was sparked and Cal Fire aircraft appear to have responded to that. In addition, Cal Fire planes based in Ukiah have been flying over to Colusa County for a blaze in those hills.

As of 3:20 p.m. firefighters were heard to say over the scanner that a portion of the fire was looking good but that some spotting was happening.