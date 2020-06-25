COVID testing available in Point Arena June 29

MENDOCINO Co., 6/24/20 — Surveillance testing for COVID-19 will be provided to residents of Point Arena and the greater south coast at beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Point Arena City Hall. There will be about 100 tests available, free of charge.
Redwood Coast Medical Services, Mendocino County Public Health, and the City of Point Arena are working together to provide this service.
For more information, you can contact the Point Arena City Hall at 707.882.2122.
Here is the press release with more details:
COVID19 Testing to Be Conducted in Point Arena
Redwood Coast Medical Services, Mendocino County Public Health and the City of Point Arena have collaborated to provide free surveillance testing for COVID-19 to residents of Point Arena and the South Coast.
The drive-thru testing will be conducted on a first come-first serve basis on Monday June 29 starting at 9:30am and is free-of-charge.
Testing will be limited to residents of Mendocino and Sonoma Counties. There will be approximately 100 tests available.
WHAT: COVID-19 Surveillance Testing
WHEN: Monday June 29, 9:30am
WHERE: Point Arena City Hall/Veteran’s Building
451 School Street (MAP)
For general information about the testing, please contact Point Arena City Hall at 882-2122. Please note that no reservations for testing will be accepted.
NOTE: Public agency, lodging, restaurant, grocery store and other employees with heavy public contact will be able to receive guaranteed testing between 9am and 9:30am. Please contact Point Arena City Hall at 882-2122 by 5pm Friday for more information or email admin@pointarena.ca.gov by 5pm Sunday June 28.
We look forward to helping provide this vital public health service for residents of Point Arena and the South Coast.
###