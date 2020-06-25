COVID testing available in Point Arena June 29

MENDOCINO Co., 6/24/20 — Surveillance testing for COVID-19 will be provided to residents of Point Arena and the greater south coast at beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Point Arena City Hall. There will be about 100 tests available, free of charge.

Redwood Coast Medical Services, Mendocino County Public Health, and the City of Point Arena are working together to provide this service.

For more information, you can contact the Point Arena City Hall at 707.882.2122.

Here is the press release with more details: