Ukiah Unified board to decide between three reopening scenarios for fall school term

MENDOCINO CO., 6/29/20 — The Ukiah Unified School District is weighing three possible reopening scenarios for the 2020–21 school year. The reopening date for the district is currently set for August 17, however, the district’s board of trustees is meeting on July 13 to make a final decision.

The meeting will be streamed on the UUSD Live YouTube Channel, and you can ask questions or comment by filling out this form before the meeting. You can read more information about participating here.

The trustees will be considering three scenarios: in-person classes five days a week with social distancing measures; a hybrid model that would have half of students on location and half online for two days a week, followed by a cleaning day, and then a swap; and lastly, completely virtual classes.

“Our priority is to bring students physically back to school because we know for most kids being in school is the best educational option,” says UUSD Superintendent Deb Kubin in a press release. “Yet, in this challenging time, we must all remain flexible and open to change.”

UUSD schools will be following the California Department of Public Health guidance for schools and California Department of Education guidance for their reopening plans. The Board of Trustees’ meetings are broadcasted on the UUSD Live YouTube channel. For questions, you can contact Doug Shald, the UUSD Communications Officer, at 707.472.5005 or at dshald@uusd.net.

Here is the full press release from the superintendent’s office with more details:

