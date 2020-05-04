Hwy. 128 now open in both direction (update 11:25am)

UPDATE 11:25 a.m. — The highway is now open in both directions.

UPDATE 10:05 p.m. — The CHP is now reporting that the roadway may be opened soon.

ORIGINAL
MENDOCINO Co., 5/4/20 — An overturned logging truck has resulted in the closure of State Route 128 from mile marker 30 to 48.45. The accident occurred east of Ingram, or between Yorkville and Cloverdale for people less familiar with the area. So if you are traveling between the Anderson Valley and U.S. Route 101 plan on taking an alternate route, or long delays.

As of about 9 a.m. the California Highway Patrol was still predicting a four hour closure. No one was injured in the accident.

*An earlier version of this article mistakenly stated that the accident occurred west of Yorkville.

