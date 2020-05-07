Number of COVID cases in Mendocino Co. static at 12; national press misreports number

WILLITS, 5/7/20 — Public health officials in Mendocino County are adamant that the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) remains at 12, after seeing reports in the New York Times that the case count had jumped to 40. Indeed, The Mendocino Voice has also received reader questions about the number, but we have confirmed with the County of Mendocino that the 40 case figure is erroneous and that the case count remains 12.

The County of Mendocino issued this brief statement:

The New York Times COVID-19 Map tracker reporting Mendocino County has 40 cases is incorrect. Mendocino County has contacted the New York Times requesting the number be changed to accurate reflect the correct number of cases. The County of Mendocino has of 12 COVID-19 cases, 11 cases have recovered and 1 case is in isolation. For more information regarding cases in Mendocino County please visit www.mendocinocounty.org. Ad County of Mendocino

The error appeared in their COVID-19 tracker map. Staff at the New York Times stated that they were not aware of how the mistake had been made and that they were looking into it.

A screen shot of the New York Times’ erroneous figure on their COVID-19 tracker map

Here is the County of Mendocino’s COVID-19 dashboard graphic: