Listen to Sen. McGuire’s Mendocino & Lake town hall (video)

MENDOCINO Co., 5/7/20 — State Senator Mike McGuire has been holding weekly “telephone town halls” with public officials throughout his district since the beginning of the pandemic to update residents on statewide efforts to address the spread of Covid-19, and on May 6 he held the third meeting including officials from Mendocino and Lake counties, including Dr. Noemi Doohan, the county’s outgoing interim public health officer, and Superintendent of Schools Michelle Hutchins. McGuire and other officials provided an overview on current efforts to address the pandemic in the two counties, and statewide, and also answered questions from residents.

Here’s the full recording of the town hall, which was also live-streamed on The Mendocino Voice Facebook page. Here are the recordings of the two previous town halls: one on March 18, and another on April 8.

