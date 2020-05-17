Fourteenth case of COVID-19 confirmed in Mendocino, community spread unlikely

MENDOCINO Co., 5/16/20 — A 14th case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Mendocino County, in a elderly man in the Ukiah Valley area, who was a close contact of a known case in Lake County. The fact that the man is a close contact of a known case means that it remains unlikely that this was a case of community spread.

Here is the text of the Facebook post made by Mendocino Public Health:

Mendocino County Health Officer, Dr. Noemi Doohan has confirmed a 14th case of the #COVID19 in Mendocino County. This 14th case is a close contact of a known case from Lake County and does not indicate community spread. The 14th case is a male over the age of 65 in the Ukiah Valley region, is in stable condition, in isolation at home with active public health monitoring, and did not require hospitalization. Mendocino County Public Health has initiated a contact investigation and will be in contact with the Lake County Health Officer. More information will be released Sunday. Ad Mendocino Public Health

Here is the tweet:

Mendocino County Health Officer, Dr. Noemi Doohan has confirmed a 14th case of the #COVID19 in Mendocino County. This 14th case is a close contact of a known case from Lake County and does not indicate community spread. More information will be released Sunday. pic.twitter.com/FkDPzZUpiR — Mendocino County Public Health (@PublicHealthMC) May 17, 2020

Nationally 89,420 have died of the virus and 3,204 have died in California.

Just yesterday some restrictions were loosened across California, including in Mendocino County, and a new health order was issued by Public Health Officer Dr. Noemi Doohan — read more about that in this article: