Weather Channel misreports number of COVID cases in Mendocino Co.; case count remains at 4

WILLITS, 4/2/20 — A rumor has been circulating in Mendocino County that the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases has jumped to eight, possibly sparked by the outlet The Weather Channel. However, Mendocino Public Health officials have confirmed that as of 2:30 p.m., today, the number of cases is static at four, and that the updated given by Public Health this morning remains accurate.

In a message to The Mendocino Voice, Sarah Dukett, who is currently acting as Public Health’s public information officer, stated that, “[This morning’s] numbers from Public Health are accurate…We have asked [The] Weather Channel to remove inaccurate numbers, last night.”

Here is a screenshot of The Weather Channel’s website taken at about 3 p.m.:

Indeed, moments before publication Public Health announced that one of more of the four people afflicted with this disease in Mendocino County has recovered.

Here is that note from Mendocino Public Health:

Here is our running tally of cases: