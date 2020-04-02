Fire starts after downed power lines on Old State Highway

MENDOCINO CO., 4/2/20 — A fire appears to have started just before 3:30 p.m. on Old State Highway, northwest of Gualala, after a power line went down. The California Highway Patrol is reporting that the a fire began in a tree, and is impacting traffic in both directions, and puts the location at 37691 Old State Highway. For some time the downed lines and fire did completely block the road. It’s unclear if the road was passable at time of publication.

That location is somewhat northwest of Ocean Ride Airport, at the intersection with Acatia Corners Rd.

This article is based on developing information, and will be updated as details become available.