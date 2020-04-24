How has the pandemic affected your business? Mendocino County launches coronavirus economic injury survey

MENDOCINO Co., 4/23/20 — Many Mendocino County businesses have been shut down or operating in very limited capacities for more than a month now, and despite some additional resources such as limited small business loans and added benefits for workers, many local business owners have not been able to access financial resources to help them through the pandemic. To get a better sense of how the pandemic and resultant shelter in place order has impacted Mendocino County’s economy, the county has launched an economic impact survey to hear directly from local business owners.

The link to the survey can be found here; it is encrypted and designed to be updated repeatedly, as the economic situation changes.

If your business has faced economic losses because of the pandemic, you might want to contribute to the county survey, since this information will be used by county officials, local small business advocates, and others to recommend increased funding and assistance for Mendocino County businesses. The information will be encrypted and presented in the aggregate, by industry, and is designed to be taken repeatedly as the situation changes.

A number of other counties have launched their own economic injury surveys, including Humboldt County. Based on the current results from Humboldt, that county estimates to have lost over 2,100 jobs and more than $28.3 million in business revenues with just under 670 businesses reporting on April 22, 2020.

Here’s the announcement from the county: