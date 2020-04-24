How has the pandemic affected your business? Mendocino County launches coronavirus economic injury survey

MENDOCINO Co., 4/23/20 — Many Mendocino County businesses have been shut down or operating in very limited capacities for more than a month now, and despite some additional resources such as limited small business loans and added benefits for workers, many local business owners have not been able to access financial resources to help them through the pandemic. To get a better sense of how the pandemic and resultant shelter in place order has impacted Mendocino County’s economy, the county has launched an economic impact survey to hear directly from local business owners.
The link to the survey can be found here; it is encrypted and designed to be updated repeatedly, as the economic situation changes.
If your business has faced economic losses because of the pandemic, you might want to contribute to the county survey, since this information will be used by county officials, local small business advocates, and others to recommend increased funding and assistance for Mendocino County businesses. The information will be encrypted and presented in the aggregate, by industry, and is designed to be taken repeatedly as the situation changes.
A number of other counties have launched their own economic injury surveys, including Humboldt County. Based on the current results from Humboldt, that county estimates to have lost over 2,100 jobs and more than $28.3 million in business revenues with just under 670 businesses reporting on April 22, 2020.
Here’s the announcement from the county:
We encourage all business owners to submit information on the financial impact COVID-19 has had on their business. The purpose of this survey is to capture current, ongoing, and cumulative data on the total amount of economic loss for businesses in Mendocino County due to COVID-19.
Participation in this County of Mendocino survey will have a direct impact on the disaster funding for post-COVID-19 economic recovery and resources for the Mendocino County business community. All information is encrypted and will be aggregated based on industry, not individuals. This survey has also been designed to take multiple times and situation changes. We well send a reminder again in two weeks.
Thank you for taking the time and effort to fill out as completely as possible. The total amount of economic impact will be submitted to disaster recovery agencies which will, in turn, create funding to mitigate losses during this unprecedented event. This survey is for all business owners from every legal entity including sole proprietors.
We thank you for understanding the importance of data collection. We live in an unprecedented time so this information will help us assist the business community with ongoing support they need to get through this time.