Sen. McGuire, County of Mendocino hold COVID-19 telephone town hall; watch the video of the call

MENDOCINO Co., 3/18/20 — California State Senator Mike McGuire, who represents the North Coast, hosted a “telephone town hall” meeting tonight with Mendocino County officials to cover the impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Mendocino County. The conference call was intended to answer questions from the public while allowing for “social distancing.” Mendocino County’s first reported case of COVID-19 was confirmed today, in a young woman who had previous contact with someone else who was confirmed to have the virus. The county has also ordered residents to “shelter in place” beginning at a 10 p.m. this evening until April 7, and only leave the house for essential activities or essential jobs.

Telephone town hall on #Covid-19 in #Mendocino with Mike McGuire, the county’s superintendent of schools, and other county officials: Posted by The Mendocino Voice on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Here’s the livestream of the “telephone town hall,” including McGuire, Interim Public Health Officer Dr. Noemi Doohan, CEO Carmel Angelo, Superintendent of Schools Michelle Hutchins, and a University of California Los Angeles epidemiologist. To make this video we called into the conference call line through Skype on a laptop and then filmed the laptop with an iPhone and streamed it via Facebook Live, for people who might not be able to listen in — please let us know what you think. It’s a little jury-rigged, but we’re looking for creative ways to get you breaking news in these extraordinary times and we want to hear what works for you.

The county will be holding another press conference on Thursday, March 19 at 4 p.m. You can read our complete COVID-19 coverage here.