Over 16,000 ballots remain to be counted in Mendocino County — here’s the breakdown

MENDOCINO Co., 3/5/20 — The Mendocino County Elections Office has already counted about 13,000 ballots — those cast at the polls on Election Day and abstentee ballots that arrived by Election Day — but there are at least 16,000 ballots left to be counted in Mendocino County, including 14,732 Vote By Mail (VBM) ballots and 1,575 provisional or conditional ballots, Registrar-Recorder Katrina Bartolomei announced tonight. The county is required to accept any mailed-in ballots that arrive up until Friday, March 6, and are post-marked Election Day or earlier, and are legally allowed 28 days after the election to fully certify the results.

So far Mendocino County has processed 12,815 ballots, and there are at least another 16,307 remaining, add up to a total of 29,122. There are a total of 51,968 registered voters in the county, out of around 88,000 people. California voting regulations allow nearly a month for votes to be processed, and the county is required to accept any additional mailed-in ballots that arrive through March 6 — meaning the total turnout is still unknown, but will be at least 56% percent of registered voters. That also means that a few races could still shift.

The Election’s Office had not made any additional updates since the the last round of results was issued around 1:15 a.m. on March 4, until this evening when they announced that there are 16,307 ballots left to count. That means that while we do have this new number of remaining ballots, there has not been a change in the actual tally of the races since election night. Here’s the breakdown, though more votes could come in:

District 1: 2,329 votes have been counted and 2,727 are left to count, out of 10,070 registered voters

District 2: 1,707 votes have been counted, 3,014 are left to count, out of 9,197 registered voters

District 4: 2,526 votes have been counted, 3,730 are left to count, out of 10,384 registered voters

Mendocino County has two new voting machine systems to expedite ballot processing, which Bartolomei said are a significant improvement over the old ones, and has additional staff, but on election night she demurred from estimating when the final results would be certified.

You can check the status of your mail-in ballot at this link.

Here’s our coverage from election night, and here’s our coverage of the 2020 election season. Below is the March 5 update from the registrar: