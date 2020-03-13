Mendocino public health directs cancellation of large events, urges “social distancing” — watch the press conference (video)

The video above is of a press conference held by the County of Mendocino, in which Dr. Noemi Doohan, the Mendocino County public health officer, gives and update. This situation is developing very quickly, and as Dr. Doohan points out, the information in this video me outdated quickly. We will be publishing a more thorough article later tonight.

UKIAH, 3/12/20 — As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues to worsen Mendocino County Public Health Officer Dr. Noemi Doohan directed the cancellation of large events, in keeping with the directives coming from the state public health officials, and urged people begin to implement “social distancing” practices.

The state guidelines are that:

“Non-essential gatherings must be limited to no more than 250 people, while smaller events can proceed only if the organizers can implement social distancing of 6 feet per person. Gatherings of individuals who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should be limited to no more than 10 people, while also following social distancing guidelines.” State of California

As of this time schools in Mendocino County remain open, though San Francisco has closed its schools. This situation is developing quickly, and the status of the schools may change quickly. The best information will come directly from the schools and the districts.

There are still no confirmed cased of COVID-19 in Mendocino County. Public health has conducted 1 test, with a negative result and they know of 11 tests conducted by private labs. Of the private tests five have come back negative, and six are still pending. The public health department does not have an exhaustive list of all tests being preformed, they have asked clinicians to tell them when a test is preformed, but cannot confirm that this is always happening — meaning it is best to say that at least 11 private tests have been made. The public health department will be immediately informed when a test comes back with a positive result, and will announce that result quickly.

We will continue to update and have a longer article later tonight.