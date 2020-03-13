Small wildfire burning north of Brooktrails

WILLITS, 3/13/20 — A small wildfire, dubbed the Timber Incident, is burning north of Brooktrails in the vicinity of Sherwood Peak, along Timber Rd. As of 7:30 a.m. estimates were putting the fire at 10 acres in size, with a slow rate of spread and burning in forest land.

The fire is far enough north that no structures are currently threatened, and according to the Brooktrails Fire Department’s Facebook page, “Units are at scene and there is NO threat to residents at this time.” A reader is stating that they reported the fire at around 2:30 a.m., and that the fire is burning on the southwest slope of Sherwood Peak. This information fits with the other information we are receiving.

Smoke may be visible and smelled from Brooktrails. Brooktrails Fire, and Cal Fire are responding, it is possible that Little Lake Fire is also responding, though that has not been confirmed.

Ad

We will continue to update as the situation develops.