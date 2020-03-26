Mendocino Public Health cancels afternoon press conference, will share video instead

MENDOCINO Co., 3/26/20 — Mendocino County officials have been hosting weekly press conferences for the past couple weeks to give the public updates on the coronavirus pandemic and the shelter-in-place order. A conference had been scheduled for this afternoon but it has been canceled and instead the county, and Public Health Officer Noemi Doohan, will be posting a video to their social media around 4 p.m. today, in lieu of the conference.

Here is their notice: