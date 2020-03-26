Mendocino Public Health cancels afternoon press conference, will share video instead

MENDOCINO Co., 3/26/20 — Mendocino County officials have been hosting weekly press conferences for the past couple weeks to give the public updates on the coronavirus pandemic and the shelter-in-place order. A conference had been scheduled for this afternoon but it has been canceled and instead the county, and Public Health Officer Noemi Doohan, will be posting a video to their social media around 4 p.m. today, in lieu of the conference.
Here is their notice:
Press Conference Canceled for March 26, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.
Post Date: 03/26/2020 9:33 AM
Due to the Shelter-In-Place Order and to ensure the safety of our employees and the press, today’s press conference scheduled at 4:00p.m. is canceled. A video update on COVID-19 will be posted today on the County Website, the Mendocino County YouTube Channel (www.youtube.com/MendocinoCountyVideo) and Facebook page (www.facebook.com/mendocinocounty/).County of Mendocino