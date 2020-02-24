Cannabis Culture Museum pop-up exhibit opening in Willits, March 1

WILLITS, 2/23/20 — Mendocino County and the North Coast are rich in cannabis culture, both stashed away and currently being created, and as legalization has arrived and evolved, periodic efforts have been made to explore the past decades of hippy homesteaders and prohibition entrepreneurs. Willits resident Richard Jergensen has been collecting pieces of cannabis history as it happened over the last fifty years, and in doing so he has curated a remarkable collection of artifacts that have only occasionally been shown to the public. Now, a local group will be opening a pop-up version of the Cannabis Culture Museum at the old Rexall in Willits on March 1.

Here’s the announcement for the event: