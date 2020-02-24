Cannabis Culture Museum pop-up exhibit opening in Willits, March 1

WILLITS, 2/23/20 — Mendocino County and the North Coast are rich in cannabis culture, both stashed away and currently being created, and as legalization has arrived and evolved, periodic efforts have been made to explore the past decades of hippy homesteaders and prohibition entrepreneurs. Willits resident Richard Jergensen has been collecting pieces of cannabis history as it happened over the last fifty years, and in doing so he has curated a remarkable collection of artifacts that have only occasionally been shown to the public. Now, a local group will be opening a pop-up version of the Cannabis Culture Museum at the old Rexall in Willits on March 1.
Here’s the announcement for the event:
The Cannabis Culture Museum is opening March 1st in Willits!
“The EMERALD CITY MUSEUM”
Pop-up exhibit opens Sunday March 1st, 2-6pm, at the old Rexall in Willits
An Exhibit of Medical Cannabis History – with speaker, Fred Gardener, author of O’Shaughnessy’s Sampler: “Highlights of the medical marijuana movement, as reported in the paper of record.”
Medical Cannabis benefits will be discussed on Main Street, in Willits. Education, not elimination is our best way forward for community economics, protecting and educating our youth, and providing a healthy Willits future based on our proud history as the Emerald City of the Emerald Triangle.
Richard Jergenson collected thousands of unique cultural icons for 50 years – It takes a village to show them off and come to see them!
Call Annie at 707-889-2449 for more information or if you want to help with exhibit setup and other needs. Thanks everyone for your generous donations, loans, suggestions and help!
PS: We are looking to borrow objects for the Hippy Bedroom:
Mid Century Rug to fill area, mark corner
Wall hangings – vintage-look Indian bedspreads
mattress covers – Indian print/paisley coverings, pillows
Bean Bag chair
Hookah pipe
Macrame’ Plant Hanger or art
I have some India print bedspreads… a tipi painting done in oil