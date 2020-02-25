“Baseball Fire” burning east of Covelo reaches 40 acres; Forest Service and Cal Fire responding

UPDATE 4:15 p.m. — Cal Fire has sent one engine and two hand crews to the fire. No word from the forest service on their crew compliment, or on containment.

Satellite date has confirmed that the smoke visible in Willits and Laytonville is indeed smoke drifting west-southwest from the Baseball Fire. The fire is not yet listed on the federal government’s incident webpage inciweb.nwcg.gov, as of the time of this update.

ORIGINAL

WILLITS, 2/25/20 — Amidst this incredibly dry winter, with February promising to be the direst in Northern California records, a wildfire has broken out about 15 miles east-southeast of Covelo. The fire is burning in the Mendocino National Forest’s Covelo Ranger District, and started at about noon today. The fire has reached 40 acres, with no containment listed, but it should be noted that this fire is extremely remote and that no structures or people are threatened.

The fire is burning a few miles south of Forest Road 7, which is also called in some places Mendocino Pass Rd. and is a continuation of SR-162. It appears to be burning right on, or very near, the Glenn-Mendocino county line and we have no yet confirmed which county it’s technically in. Cal Fire’s Mendocino Unit was not conducting any controlled burns today, and it appears that the large smoke plume that has drifted west towards Laytonville and Willits is indeed from this fire. Cal Fire gives the lat-long of the fire as: 39.75638899, -122.94111111, for any map nerds out there.

The Forest Service is the lead agency on this fire and Cal Fire is assisting. While wildfires this early in the year are not unheard of, there has been more fire activity this winter than in other recent years, and the extreme dryness of the landscape, as well as unseasonably warm weather, have heightened the fire risk and portend dangerous season ahead.

Here is the notice from the Mendocino National Service.

