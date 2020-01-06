Nominate a Mendocino County woman to be honored at the annual Women’s History Gala

MENDOCINO Co., 1/6/20 — Every year for the last 36 years, the Mendocino Women’s Political Coalition (MWPC) and the American Association of University Women of Ukiah have held a Women's History Gala to honor local women.

This year's event will be held on March 1, and focus on the 2020 elections, emphasizing women who have worked to ensure a woman's right to vote. Nominations for honorees are now open until January 26, and the public is encouraged to nominate "women who though their activism continue to enable women to vote and hold office," and who have inspired others to follow their example. Three women will be honored at the gala.

Here's all the details from the press release: