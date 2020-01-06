Nominate a Mendocino County woman to be honored at the annual Women’s History Gala

MENDOCINO Co., 1/6/20 — Every year for the last 36 years, the Mendocino Women’s Political Coalition (MWPC) and the American Association of University Women of Ukiah have held a Women's History Gala to honor local women.
This year's event will be held on March 1, and focus on the 2020 elections, emphasizing women who have worked to ensure a woman's right to vote. Nominations for honorees are now open until January 26, and the public is encouraged to nominate "women who though their activism continue to enable women to vote and hold office," and who have inspired others to follow their example. Three women will be honored at the gala.
Here's all the details from the press release:
Nominations are open to name the Honorees for the Mendocino Women’s Political Coalition (MWPC) and the American Association of University Women of Ukiah’s 37th Annual Women’s History Gala Celebration. The celebration will be at the Saturday Afternoon Clubhouse in Ukiah. Mark your calendars and save the Date: March 1, 2020. Three women in Mendocino County will be honored to represent the 2020 theme:
Valiant Women of the Vote
The 2020 theme celebrates the centennial of the 19th Amendment and the women who have fought for woman’s right to vote in the United States. The Gala will honor women who though their activism continue to enable women to vote and hold office. The theme recognizes the intersecting forms of discrimination women have faced, and continue to face, throughout American history and celebrates the diverse women who fight discrimination at all level and in all forms.
The Mendocino County 2020 Honorees may represent many diverse backgrounds and excellence in different fields. As leaders and innovators, they prove women’s ability to create organizations and encourage political participation. Most importantly, the 2020 Honorees will inspire women and girls to follow.
Please send your nomination via email to: lynda@ pacific.net with the following information:
1. Name of nominee to include her telephone number(s) and email address.
2. Two sentences to explain how your nominee fits the 2020 theme.
3. Three paragraphs to describe why your nomination deserves to be a 2020 Honoree.
4. Deadline: All nominations must be received by January 26, 2020.
If you submit more than one nominee, please remember to send a separate email for each of your nominations. When you prepare your email submission, make the subject: 2020 Nomination.