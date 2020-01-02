Mendocino Sheriff’s press releases Jan. 2, 2020

MENDOCINO Co., 1/2/2020 -- Here are the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office press releases for the last week, they include: incidents of felony child endangerment; possession of methamphetamine; theft of household goods and cookware; an incident charged as a burglary and domestic violence that appears to have involved some kind of jealous love triangle; and another case of domestic violence.

(If you want to skip to the press releases click here) Ad But first a little explanation: the MCSO issues press releases, at varying frequency. We don't know how they choose which incidents to publicize and we recognize that the MCSO staff is strapped for time and cannot write a release for every single incident. Many newspapers take law enforcement press releases and print them under the heading "staff" or quickly rewrite them, giving the impression of reporting. For the sake of transparency we want to be clear that we are merely passing along these press releases, that we have not done independent reporting on them, vetted them, or verified them, and also note that in the American justice system all people are considered innocent until proven guilty. Though we can't report on each of these incidents, we do believe that the people should know what their government, including their law enforcement agencies, is saying, and that these releases have news value, so here they are: Get Mendo news in your inbox Join our mailing list to receive the latest news direct to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed! Releases

DATE: "January 1, 2020" FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Ad Incident Number:

2019-38369 Crime/Incident:

273a(a) PC (Felony Child Endangerment) Ad Location:

21000 block of North Petaluma Avenue in Fort Bragg, CA Date of Incident:

12-31-2019 Ad Time:

8:00 PM Victim(s):

Male Juvenile (9 years-old from Fort Bragg, CA) Male Juvenile (23 month-old from Fort Bragg, CA) Male Juvenile (7 month-old from Fort Bragg, CA) Support The Mendocino Voice We depend on your support. A generous gift in any amount helps us continue to bring you this service. Become a Member! Suspect(s):

Angela Ariaz (35 year-old female from Fort Bragg, CA) Joshua Shaun Ethier (39 year-old male from Fort Bragg, CA) Written By:

Sergeant Ze Lima #1224 Synopsis:

On 12-31-2019 at approximately 8:00 PM, Mendocino County Deputy Sheriffs were dispatched to a 911 hang up that originated from the area of the 21000 block of North Petaluma Avenue in Fort Bragg, California. Deputies arrived and began checking the area for signs of distress. Deputies located three juveniles (age 9 years, 23 months, and 7 months) screaming and crying from within a residence. Deputies entered the residence to check the welfare of the children and could not find a parent or guardian within the home. Deputies confirmed the 9 year-old male called 911 for assistance. Deputies observed that the conditions in the home were unsanitary, unsafe, and posed life safety hazards to the children. Deputies determined the children had been left, unattended, for an extended period of time. Due to the hazardous conditions the children were found in, Mendocino County Child Protective Services Social Workers arrived and took emergency protective custody of the children. Deputies were able to identify the parents of the children as Angela Ariaz and Joshua Shaun Ethier. At approximately 10:10 PM, Deputies responded to a bar in the 100 block of East Redwood Avenue in Fort Bragg, where they located Ariaz who was highly intoxicated. Ariaz was arrested for 273a(a) PC (Felony Child Endangerment), without incident. At approximately 10:15 PM, Deputies responded to a bar in the 300 block of North Franklin Street, Fort Bragg, where they located Ethier, who also had been drinking. Ethier was arrested for 273a(a) PC (Felony Child Endangerment), without incident. Due to the severity of this investigation, a Mendocino County Superior Court Judge was contacted and briefed on this investigation. The Superior Court Judge ordered a bail enhancement, which was set at $150,000.00 for both Ariaz and Ethier. Ariaz and Ethier were booked into the Mendocino County Jail where they were both to be held in lieu of $150,000.00 bail. Approved by:

Captain Gregory L. Van Patten #1184 MCSO Jan. 1

DATE: "December 31, 2019" FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Incident Number:

2019-38105 Crime/Incident:

11378 H&S (Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales) Location:

32000 block of Hare Creek Road in Fort Bragg, CA Date of Incident:

12-29-2019 Time:

10:10 AM Victim(s):

N/A Suspect(s):

Kenton Michael Colberg (31 year-old male from Fort Bragg, CA) Written By:

Sergeant Ze Lima #1224 Synopsis:

On 12-29-2019 at approximately 10:10 AM, Mendocino County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence in the 32000 block of Hare Creek Road in Fort Bragg, California. Deputies responded to the residence while conducting follow-up investigations on an unrelated incident. During the course of this investigation, Deputies observed Kenton Michael Colberg sleeping on a sofa with a large bag (consistent with a quantity possessed for sales) of suspected methamphetamine in front of him. Deputies retained the drugs, woke up Colberg, and arrested him for 11378 H&S (Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales). Colberg was booked into the Mendocino County Jail where he was to be held in lieu of $25,000.00 bail. Approved by:

Captain Gregory L. Van Patten #1184 MCSO Dec. 31, 2019

DATE: "December 31, 2019" FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Incident Number:

2019-38128 Crime/Incident:

487(a) PC (Grand Theft) 496(a) PC (Possession of Stolen Property) 243(b) PC (Battery on a Peace Officer) 148(a)(1) PC (Resisting Arrest) Location:

10500 block of Lansing Street in Mendocino, CA Date of Incident:

12-29-2019 Time:

6:00 PM Victim(s):

Harvest at Mendosa's Suspect(s):

Bailey Marie Albers (20 year-old female from San Francisco, CA) Written By:

Sergeant Ze Lima #1224 Synopsis:

On 12-29-2019 at approximately 6:00 PM, Mendocino County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a reported theft that just occurred at Harvest at Mendosa's in Mendocino, California. Deputies arrived and began checking the area for the suspect, later identified as being Bailey Marie Albers. Deputies were initially unable to locate Albers and then responded to the location of the theft. Deputies learned that Albers had loaded a shopping cart full of merchandise and bypassed the check stands and loaded the items into her vehicle. At approximately 9:00 PM, Deputies located Albers inside of her vehicle on Main Street in Mendocino. Deputies observed numerous items within the vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the evening, including numerous items that were inside of Harvest at Mendosa's hand baskets. Albers exited her vehicle and immediately became confrontational with Deputies. Albers was arrested for 496 PC (possession of stolen property). Deputies recovered a large amount of property from within the vehicle and it was positively identified by an employee of Harvest at Mendosa's. The stolen items, mostly consisting of household goods and cookware, were valued at more that $1,000 dollars. Deputies attempted to place Albers into a vehicle for transport to the Mendocino County Jail and during this time, she became more uncooperative and attempted to escape the control of Deputies. Albers used her leg and kicked a Deputy and then attempted to spit her saliva on multiple Deputies. Albers was then placed into a vehicle and was transported to be booked into the Mendocino County Jail, without further incident. Albers was booked into the Mendocino County Jail for 487(a) PC (Felony Grand Theft), 496(a) PC (Felony Possession of Stolen Property), 148(a)(1) PC (Resisting Arrest), and 243(b) PC (Battery on a Peace Officer), where was to be held in lieu of $15,000.00 bail. Approved by:

Captain Gregory L. Van Patten #1184 MCSO Dec. 31, 2019

DATE: "December 29, 2019" FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Incident Number:

2019-37933 Crime/Incident:

459/460a PC (Burglary of Inhabited Residence) 273.5 PC (Domestic Violence Battery) 594 (b)(1) PC (Felony Vandalism) 591.5 PC (Prevent Person from Contacting 911) Location:

21000 block of Meadowbrook Drive in Willits, CA Date of Incident:

12-28-2019 Time:

5:40 AM Victim(s):

Adult Male (30 year-old from Willits, CA) Adult Female (29 year-old from Willits, CA)

Suspect(s):

Angelica Pedroza (30 year-old female from Laytonville, CA) Written By:

Sergeant Luis M Espinoza #1228 Synopsis:

On 12-28-2019 at about 5:50 a.m, Mendocino County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a reported unwanted female subject at a residence in the 21000 block of Meadowbrook Drive in Willits, California. Deputies were advised the unwanted female subject also caused vandalism to the residence by breaking an exterior window. Upon arrival, Deputies spoke to an adult male and adult female who identified the subject as being Angelica Pedroza. The two adults awoke in bed and discovered Pedroza standing over them. Pedroza and the adult male were in a prior romantic relationship and she was known to both adults. Startled from discovering Pedroza in their home, the adult male stood up to remove Pedroza from his home when she struck the adult male multiple times in the head causing visible injury. The adult male was able to remove Pedroza from the bedroom and the residence but not before she knocked over additional furniture items within the residence. Additionally, the adult female attempted to contact 911 and Pedroza took the phone from her and broke it. The adult male was able to eventually remove Pedroza from the residence and closed the entry door. While outside, Pedroza was identified as breaking an exterior window to the residence causing additional vandalism. Pedroza thereafter left the residence in her vehicle. Later in the day, on 12-28-2019 at about 12:10 p.m., Mendocino County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Pedroza's residence in Laytonville and contacted her about the reported incident. Pedroza was subsequently arrested for Burglary of an Inhabited Residence (459/460(a) PC), Domestic Violence Battery (273.5 PC), Felony Vandalism (594 (b)(1) PC and Damage/Destroy a Wireless Communication Device (591.5 PC). Pedroza was booked into the Mendocino County Jail on the listed charges and was to be held in lieu of $50,000.00 bail. Approved by:

Captain Gregory L. Van Patten #1184 MCSO Dec. 29, 2019