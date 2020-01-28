UPDATE 2:15 p.m. — Here is the announcement of the identity of the deceased:

One man killed in crash on 20 this morning

UPDATE 9 a.m. — Traffic is now moving slowly in both directions with one-way traffic control.

MENDOCINO Co., 1/28/20 — A major car crash this morning has left one person dead and is causing major delays on SR-20, a little over a mile east of U.S. Route 101 near Calpella. As of 8:30 a.m. the highway is not currently closed but traffic is backed up quite a way in both directions. The crash was first reported at around 7:50 a.m. and resulted in the closure of the 20 for sometime, it appears that the eastbound lanes have been re-opened, though it is unclear if traffic is flowing westbound. The incident occurred at the junction of the 20 and Road A.

There is currently no word on the identity of the deceased. It appears that there was also at least one other person injured, and that law enforcement on the scene called for animal control to deal with an injured animal.

According to the California Highway Patrol’s incident page, the accident involved a roll-over near the intersection with Road A, and a collision between a Jeep Cherokee and a red Mercedes. A tow truck was also called for a Volkswagen Beetle, though that might be the result of a separate less serious incident that occurred amidst the traffic.