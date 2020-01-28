MENDOCINO Co., 1/28/20 — A Ukiah resident was killed this morning in a car crash on SR-20, and another driver suffered moderate injuries. Joseph Denson, 32 of Ukiah, died this morning, after he apparently lost control of his car and struck another vehicle, at the junction of Road A and the 20, a couple miles east of U.S. Route 101. Denson was the healthcare facilities director at Adventist Health and a former U.S. marine.

At around 7:45 a.m. Denson was driving his 2014 Mercedes C250 east on the 20 when for an unknown reason “the wheels of the Mercedes lost traction,” according to the California Highway Patrol’s report. At the same moment Christian Hunt, 48 of Lakeport, was entering the westbound lanes of the 20, coming from Road A. Denson’s vehicle struck Hunt’s and he sustained injuries resulting in his death. Hunt was taken to Ukiah Valley Medical Center with moderate injuries.

According to the California Highway Patrol neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have been a factor in the crash. The roadway was blocked for some time, and an air ambulance was called to the scene.

Here is the press release from the CHP concerning this incident: