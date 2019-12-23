Supervisor John Haschak’s letter to constituents; Dec., 2019 (opinion)

MENDOCINO Co., 12/23/19 — The following is a letter-to-the-editor submitted by Mendocino County District 3 Supervisor John Haschak, published here as a column, in which he updates his constituents on the past month of activity. We encourage the other supervisors to submit letters -- we will happily publish them. You can see Haschak's previous letters to his constituents here. The opinions expressed in this letter are the author's, not those of The Mendocino Voice.

December 2019 Update

‘Tis the season to be thankful for the past year and look forward to 2020. There is so much to be thankful for that it is hard to know where to begin. So I will just start writing…

I am thankful for the voters who voted me in last year. Since taking office in January, I have had the opportunity to help people in many different ways whether it be connecting an elderly woman who lost her food in the power shutoff with the proper agency to the many people who just don't know where to go in dealing with governmental bureaucracy (which I am learning more about each day). This work means so much to all involved.

So many people care passionately about mental health services, homelessness, health care, forest health, our environment, the future of our children in Mendocino County. Whether we agree on how to get from here to there on each issue, I appreciate the engagement on these issues which is what makes for better decisions. And amazingly enough, everyone has been quite civil so far.

Much gratitude to first responders. The sheriff, deputies and police, fire chiefs and volunteer firefighters, or citizens trained in the Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) all sacrifice to make where we live better. I am thankful for the service that Sheriff Tom Allman has given to our county. A big shout out to the Firewise Councils for hours of volunteer work to write grants, organize communities, envision safer ingress and egress routes, provide home hardening classes, fire safe information and so on. They all play vital roles in making our communities safer.

I greatly appreciate In Home Healthcare Workers who take care of some of the most vulnerable members of our communities. They do this with little pay but much love and care.

I am very thankful for the people I work with now at the County. They have been very supportive in helping me try to accomplish my goals for the 3rd District. They are hard workers who put in many hours beyond their contracts.

There are so many people who are on committees, commissions, councils, Friends of .... groups , and advisory boards that help make our public entities function better. They often do their work without any fanfare so I want to take this time to thank them for all that they do, which is considerable.

Finally, I want to thank my wife for her support. She puts up with me being gone a lot of the time. She is a critical part of our team with a listening ear and passionate advice.

