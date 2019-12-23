Former Ukiah City Councilmember Mari Rodin running for District 2 supervisor

MENDOCINO Co., 12/23/19 -- Campagin season is upon us, and somewhat earlier than usual. A couple years ago California made the decision to move our primary up to March 3 meaning that our primary campaign season is now a mid-winter affair and the candidates have already begun to send out their announcements and make statements, which we are very happy to run. (Read Mari Rodin's announcement)

If you are running for supervisor, city council or other prominent local office, please send us your campaign announcement and any statement you have about your policy positions by email info@mendovoice.com. We will also be conducting live-streamed interviews with the supervisorial candidates in the coming months, as we have in the past, so look out for that.

And if you don't know what supervisorial district you're in, here's a handy zoomable map we created at mendomaps.com

District 2

What follows is the announcement sent out by former Ukiah City Councilmember Mari Rodin who is running in the 2nd Supervisorial District. For many years that seat was held by Supervisor John McCowen, but he is not seeking re-election this year, and so the race is wide open.

The following statement is being run as a letter to the editor, and The Mendocino Voice is not in anyway endorsing this candidate, nor are the views expressed in this letter necessarily shared by The Voice.

Mari Rodin Enters 2nd District Supervisor Race