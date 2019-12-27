Huffman votes to impeach Trump, against USMCA trade deal; read his comments

MENDOCINO Co., 12/26/19 -- U.S. Representative Jared Huffman, who represents the North Coast including Mendocino County in Congress, was an early proponent of the impeachment of President Donald Trump, and last week he delivered remarks to the House right before voting to impeach the president.

As a neutral publication we are not endorsing or condemning the impeachment of the president, nor the congressman's vote -- but we do think it is valuable for the people of this district to be informed as to the actions and opinions of their representative. And so, we are publishing here a short video and the text of the remarks that he made before voting to impeach.

Huffman also recently voted against the USMCA, a new trade deal between the United States, Mexico, and Canada -- essentially a renegotiation of NAFTA -- which passed the house with strong bipartisan support. In his statement Huffman cites a lack of labor and environmental protections as the reason for his "no" vote. His statement on that vote can be read below.

Today, we take the solemn, necessary step of impeaching President Trump.



For our future generations, our children, & the judgment of history, let me be clear: I stand with our Constitution, with the rule of law, & our democracy. I'll be voting 'yes' to impeach Donald J. Trump. pic.twitter.com/jfDiGvuY7C

— Rep. Jared Huffman (@RepHuffman) December 18, 2019

Impeachment

Rep. Huffman Delivers Remarks on Impeaching President Donald J. Trump for High Crimes and Misdemeanors Washington, D.C. – Representative Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael) delivered remarks on the House floor today regarding the historic vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald J. Trump. Below are Congressman Huffman's remarks as delivered and a link to the video:

"Madam Speaker, as we take this solemn, necessary step of impeaching President Trump, my Republican colleagues have made up their minds; we can't persuade them to do the right thing. So, I address my remarks to the future. Because today's vote will be judged by future generations including my precious children Abby and Nathan. Maybe grandkids.

"Historians will study what members of this Congress did when our democracy was tested like never before by a President who put personal interests above country; who compromised national security to cheat his way to re-election; and when caught, not only lied and refused to admit wrongdoing, but flouted Congress' authority. He even called the Constitutional impeachment mechanism 'unconstitutional.'

"Historians will marvel how some members continued to stand by this man; how they put blind partisan loyalty – or fear of Donald Trump – above their duty to defend the Constitution; how they made absurd partisan arguments and tried to obstruct these proceedings; and how, instead of pushing back when their party fell under a dark spell of authoritarianism, they embraced it – as if the Constitution, the rule of law, and our Oath of Office mean nothing.

"So, Madam Speaker, for our future generations, our children, and the judgment of history, let me be clear: I stand with our Constitution, with the rule of law, and our democracy. I'll be voting 'yes' to impeach Donald J. Trump."

Congressman Jared Huffman

USMCA