Lakeport woman dies in Christmas Day crash

MENDOCINO Co., 12/26/19 -- An elderly Lakeport woman died yesterday, Christmas Day, in a two vehicle crash on SR-20 near Potter Valley.
Janice Kespohl, 80 of Lake County, succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident.
According to the California Highway Patrol, Kespohl was driving west in the slow lane (#2 lane) on the 20 in a 2017 Hyundai, at about 5:30 p.m., just west of Potter Valley Rd. Also driving west, in the passing lane (#1 lane) was Cielo Alavezos, 24 of Ukiah. According to investigators from the CHP, "It appears that Kespohl attempted to make a U-turn from the #2 lane directly in front of Alavezos." Alavezos car then struck Kespohl's, and both cars came to rest in the westbound lanes.
Kespohl died at the scene. It is unclear if Alavezos sustained significant injuries. The accident remains under investigation and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
Here is the text of the press release from the CHP:
