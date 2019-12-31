Deadline to file claim against PG&E for 2017 & 2018 fires is December 31

MENDOCINO Co., 12/30/31 — The deadline to file a claim against PG&E for damages from the 2017 & 2018 wildfires is today, December 31, 2019 at 5 p.m., and this includes people who survived damages or losses from the Redwood Complex Fires in 2017. The deadline was previously extended from October 21 to ensure that anyone who may wish to file a claim related to Northern California wildfires and PG&E prior to January 29, 2019 is included in PG&E's future bankruptcy court proceedings.

People or organizations may file a claim online by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, if they believe, "money is owed to them by PG&E for loss or injury resulting from the Northern California fires that arose before PG&E filed for Chapter 11 on January 29, 2019." Claims can be filed at officialfireclaims.com, or by mail. More information can be found in this article from the previous claim deadline.

Here's all the details in PG&E's press release:

Tomorrow: Deadline for Filing Fire Claims in PG&E Chapter 11 Cases is 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Fire Claimant Proof of Claim Forms Need to be Received Before the Deadline of Tomorrow, December 31, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. (Pacific Time)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Today, PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (together “PG&E”) are sharing an important reminder that the Bankruptcy Court-approved deadline for unfiled, non-governmental fire claimants to file claims against PG&E is tomorrow, December 31, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. (Pacific Time). The deadline for filing claims is known as the Bar Date.

Claims related to the Northern California fires that arose prior to January 29, 2019, must be filed in PG&E’s Chapter 11 cases and received no later than the deadline of December 31, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. (Pacific Time). If any person or entity believes money is owed to them by PG&E for loss or injury resulting from the Northern California fires that arose before PG&E filed for Chapter 11 on January 29, 2019, then they must file a Proof of Claim before the Bar Date.

If those who are affected do not submit a Proof of Claim by tomorrow’s deadline, they may be barred from filing a claim against PG&E and give up rights to any payment or other compensation.

Fire claims can be filed online, at one of six PG&E Claim Service Centers (listed below), or by mail. Importantly, fire claims must be received by December 31 at 5:00 p.m. (Pacific Time). So, if filing by mail, delivery must be completed before that deadline.

For complete details on who is eligible to file a claim, how to file a claim, the Proof of Claim form and other information, visitofficialfireclaims.com or call the toll-free information line at (888) 909-0100. PG&E has also established a section of its website atpge.com/reorganization with additional information about the Bar Date notice.

Fire claims may be filed electronically at officialfireclaims.com by selecting the “File Claim Now” icon.

Fire claims may be submitted in person at the following PG&E Claim Service Centers through December 31, 2019, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time, except for public holidays.

350 Salem Street, Chico, CA 95928

231 "D" Street, Marysville, CA 95901

1850 Soscol Avenue, Suite 105, Napa, CA 94559

1567 Huntoon Street, Oroville, CA 95965

3600 Meadow View Road, Redding, CA 96002

111 Stony Circle, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Fire claims may be filed by U.S. mail to the court-appointed claims and noticing agent. Forms must be received at the below address by the extended Bar Date:

PG&E Corporation Claims Processing Center

c/o Prime Clerk LLC

Grand Central Station

P.O. Box 4850

New York, NY 10163-4850

Before any distribution payments are made, a Plan of Reorganization and Disclosure Statement must be approved by the Bankruptcy Court. These documents, once approved, will explain the claims distribution process and the amounts that will be paid on account of allowed claims.

The Northern California fires include, but are not limited to, the following fires: 37, Adobe, Atlas, Blue, Butte, Camp, Cascade, Cherokee, Ghost Ship, Honey, La Porte, Lobo, Maacama, McCourtney, Norrbom, Nuns, Partrick, Pocket, Point, Pressley, Pythian (a.k.a. Oakmont), Redwood, Sullivan, Sulphur and Tubbs.