Mendocino County Historical Society now open Saturdays

MENDOCINO Co., 12/30/19 — The Mendocino County Historical Society, now housed in a new building on Perkins in downtown Ukiah, contains a wealth of archival information about the place we call home — clippings from now defunct publications, photographs of familiar buildings when they were first constructed, and untold gems waiting to be discovered. Now, the organization is extending their open hours, and you can visit not only during the week, but on Saturdays!

Staff at the library is available to help you research specific topics, including family history, and you can also schedule a tour of the archives. The Historical Society's general open hours will be Thursday - Saturday, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Ad

Here's the full press release:

Mendocino County Historical Society Announces New Hours Get Mendo news in your inbox Join our mailing list to receive the latest news direct to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed! Ukiah, CA, Dec. 30, 2019 The MCHS, located at 603 W. Perkins Street, in Ukiah, preserves and shares the history of Mendocino County with its members and the general public. Beginning on January 1, 2020, the MCHS will be open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Ad The MCHS is an independent, private, non-profit organization. In November, the California State Library selected Mendocino as the California History Section’s County of the Month. This distinction highlights organizations involved in local cultural preservation and outreach, as well as the varied local history resources available to researchers at the State Library. The new archival building houses and provides access to photographs, books, maps, periodicals, pamphlets, and more, for study and research. It is open to the community and is easily accessible. Staff and volunteers locate information, guide research, organize and interpret historical material on Mendocino County. The Society also publishes materials, including a quarterly journal. Quarterly meetings are held in different locations around the county that feature guest historians. Recently, speakers have presented on such diverse topics as railroads, earthquakes, geology, and other historical curiosities. Ad The MCHS offers help with researching family history or other historical topics within Mendocino County. Drop-ins are welcome, or appointments can be made by calling (707) 462-6969 or emailing mchs@pacific.net. Guests are welcome to stop by 603 W. Perkins Street in Ukiah for a tour.