The Mendocino Setlist: May 13-19

MENDOCINO Co., 5/13/24 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County!

Monday, May 13

Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. Swing dancing classes available from 5-6 p.m. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.

Tuesday, May 14

Qwanqwa – Based in Addis Ababa, Qwanqwa performs experimental Ethiopian music inspired by folk music. The band uses traditional instruments including mesenkos (one-stringed fiddle), krars (electric lyres), violins and kebero (goat skin drums) paired with female vocals. All ages, 6 p.m., $10, Good Bones Kitchen, 14957 Caspar Rd., Caspar, goodboneskitchen.com.

Willits Community Choir – The Willits Community Choir performs “Connected: An Evening of Hopeful Songs for Harder times” with Mendocino Camerata. All ages, 7 p.m., free, Allen Garcia Auditorium at Willits High School, 299 N. Main St., Willits. Produced by the Mendocino College Music Department.

Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Wednesday, May 15

KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.

Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly at this charming Willits coffeehouse. All ages, 12-2 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Brickhouse Coffee, 3 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 680-0188.

Piano-rama with Wendy DeWitt – The Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, performs blues, boogie woogie and ragtime. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.

Live local music – Local acts perform in a relaxing, outdoor dining area every Wednesday. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.

Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic. All ages, 7 p.m., free, Medium Art Gallery, 518 E. Perkins St., Ukiah, (707) 234-8667, deepvalleyarts.org.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Thursday, May 16

Paula Samonté – Jazz singer Paula Samonté performs at United Disaster Relief of Northern California’s annual fundraiser. Tickets include dinner, drinks and a silent auction. All ages, 5 p.m., $75 per person or $125 per couple, Ukiah Conference Center, 200 S. School St., Ukiah, ticket on sale here.

Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.

The Funky Dozen performs in Ukiah on Friday. (Courtesy photo)

Friday, May 17

Stevie Cornell – Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Stevie Cornell performs. 21 and over, 5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Tony Roach – Musician Tony Roach performs bluesy jazz standards with mellow guitar tones paired with crisp vocals every third Friday. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.

Ocean – Ocean is a rhythm and instrumental-based power trio composed of three Mendocino county-based professional musicians. They create an exploration of rhythms and sounds from around the world, accentuated by an improvisational conversation between musicians. All ages, 6-8 p.m., free, Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, avbc.com.

Vinyl night – Vinyl fans are invited to play, sell or trade records. All ages, 6-8 p.m., free, Medium Art Gallery, 518 E. Perkins St., Ukiah, (707) 234-8667, deepvalleyarts.org.

2nd Hand Grass – The band 2nd Hand Grass performs a benefit for Victoria Lacques, the wife of Paul Lacques, guitar player and singer of I See Hawks in L.A. who died recently from cancer. Victoria Lacques is also drummer of I See Hawks in L.A. A no host bar will be available. All ages, 7-10 p.m., donations accepted, Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., Caspar, (707) 964-4997, casparcommons.org.

The Funky Dozen – Popular cover band the Funky Dozen performs. 21 and over, 7 p.m., $15, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.

Blackhorse Blues Band – Hailing from the Pomo Nation, Blackhorse Blues Band is an ensemble of Native American musicians who perform a raw, gritty blend of blues and rock. 21 and over, 8-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.

Back Porch Trio – Indie folk band Back Porch Trio performs originals and covers. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs at karaoke night. 21 and over, 8 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Digger’s Bar, 244 S. Main St, Willits.

The Path to Northern Lights Music Festival – Enjoy an evening of electronic dance music with Kr3ture, Morillo, Shovelman, Ramuun and Habitaat. All ages, 9 p.m., $25, BACE, 109 N. Main St., Willits, buy tickets here.

The Fargo Brothers perform on Saturday in Redwood Valley. (Courtesy photo)

Saturday, May 18

Wolf Tree – Multi-instrumentalist and singer Wolf Tree performs acoustic Americana, folk and alt country. The performance is part of AIDS Awareness Day. All ages, 12 p.m., free, Alex Thomas Plaza, 310 S. State St., Ukiah.

Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs, including tracks from her new album Nature of Belief. All ages, 1-4 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.

In the Mix & Friends – In the Mix performs its “Here Comes the Sun” concert. The group performs a cappella versions of songs by the Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, James Taylor, Stevie Wonder and other songs from the 1930s and on. In the Mix will be joined by special guests Jason Kirkman, Jim Jackson, Eric Hillesland and Randy Knutson. Proceeds benefit the League of Women Voters of Mendocino County’s Youth Outreach Program. Refreshments will be provided. All ages, 3 p.m., donations accepted, St. Michael’s and All Angels Episcopal Church, 201 E. Fir St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1000.

Bluegrass String Jam – Bluegrass musicians from throughout the region jam every first and third Saturday. The event is sponsored by the California Bluegrass Association. 21 and over, 3 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Klezmishpoche – Traditional Jewish band Klezmishpoche performs songs in Yiddish, English and Hebrew. All ages, 3:30-5:30 p.m., donation accepted, Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., Caspar, (707) 964-4997, casparcommons.org.

Live local music – Local acts perform in a relaxing, outdoor dining area every Saturday. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.

LOAM: Chillout Zone & Dancefloor – LOAM is a monthly alcohol-free community event hosted by DJ soupANDsalad. Guests can dance or relax to a variety of electronic music tracks. Attendees are invited to bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages to share. All ages, 6-10 p.m., suggested donation of $10-$20, the Well, 45004 Albion St., Mendocino.

Clay Hawkins and Andrew Robertson – Local acoustic rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Clay Hawkins performs rapid-fire fingerstyle slide guitar. He’ll be joined by upright bass player Andrew Robertson. Influences include Neil Young, John Fahey, the Black Keys, Nick Cave and Radiohead. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $20, Willits Community Theatre, 37 W. Van Ln., Willits, (707) 216-1826, buy tickets here.

Blue Luke – Local blues, rock and jazz guitarist Blue Luke Andrews performs. Luke was a child prodigy who began performing live in Mendocino County when he was fourteen. He completed a degree at the Berklee School of Music on a scholarship before going on to be the lead guitarist for Julian Marley, son of Bob Marley. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Fargo Brothers – Bringing over forty years of experience to the stage as musicians, the Fargo Brothers perform high energy rock n’ roll. 21 and over, 8-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.

Helene Eve performs in Fort Bragg on May 19. (Courtesy photo)

Sunday, May 19

Ukiah Youth Concert – The second annual Ukiah Youth Concert features local and international young musicians from the Instilling Goodness & Developing Virtue School, Dharma Realm Buddhist University, Ukiah High School, joined by other young artists. The concert program will showcase solo and ensemble performances, dance, and music from Easternt and Western traditions. The young performers will be joined by Grammy-winning guitarist Alex de Grassi, composer and pianist Spencer Brewer, classical and jazz saxophonist Wenbo Yin; violaist Paul Yarbrough; and concert collaborative pianist Elizabeth MacDougall. Proceeds from the concert will support music education, including programs or departments associated with the young musicians who participate in the event. All ages, 3 p.m., suggested donation $20, Mendocino College Center Theatre, 1000 Hensley Creek Rd., Ukiah, (707) 376-8731, buy tickets here.

David Élan – Modern chamber music guitarist David Élan will perform with composer Glenn Meade. Élan’s expertise in guitar techniques blended with Glenn Meade’s modern technology allows for a unique concert experience, simulating a full orchestra performing with the guitar. Meade is a versatile composer whose work spans various musical genres, from rock and folk to symphonic and operatic compositions. Meade’s “The Prism Sessions” and other works showcase his innovative approach to combining live instruments with electronic orchestrations, offering a fresh perspective on chamber music. This concert promises to be a captivating showcase of talent and creativity, marking a significant moment in the modern chamber music scene. All ages, 4 p.m., $25 in advance, $30 at the door, Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala, (707) 884-1138, buy tickets here.

Helene Eve and Drew Louden – Local musician Helene Eve plays multi-styles of music on vocals and guitar, including blues, jazz, funk, contemporary pop, folk, a twist of country and many originals. She’s the former bandleader of Eve and the Mystics and has performed with the Scorchers, Second Glance and the Stage Band. Eve will be joined by guitarist Drew Louden. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.

Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.