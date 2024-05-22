Mendocino County Featured Pet: Dutton

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 5/22/24 – This week’s featured pet is Dutton, who is available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter. Pacino is a one-year-old Husky.

Here’s his profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Dutton is mellow for a Husky. This dapper young gent enjoys playing and going for walks. Dutton has great leash manners, and he’s easy to walk. We think Dutton will be a great family dog, and would enjoy a canine friend to play with in his forever home. Our intrepid volunteer, Angela, told us that Dutton walks really well on leash and patiently waits in his kennel to get leashed up and go out. This guy is a stunner, so if you are a Husky fan, get down to the shelter ASAP! Dutton is one1 year old and weighs in at a very handsome 60 pounds.

You can read more about Dutton here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.

