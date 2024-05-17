Mendocino County Featured Pet: Pacino

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 5/16/24 – This week’s featured pet is Pacino, who is available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter. Pacino is a one-year-old mixed-breed male.

Here’s his profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Advertisements

Pacino was brought to the shelter by an Animal Protection officer. This handsome dog has lots of scars, and however he got them, we want Pacino to find a forever home where he will always be top dog — well-loved and cherished. We found Pacino to be very friendly and outgoing with people. With other dogs he was not reactive but also not trusting. Pacino will have to meet any potential dog housemates. Pacino walks nicely on leash and enjoys getting out in the wild blue yonder. Mr. P is one year old and 57 pounds.

You can read more about Pacino here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.

Advertisements