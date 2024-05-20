The Mendocino Setlist: May 20-26

Wednesday, May 22

KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.

Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly at this charming Willits coffeehouse. All ages, 12-2 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Brickhouse Coffee, 3 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 680-0188.

Aaron Ford – Local singer-songwriter Aaron Ford performs classic rock, alternative rock, and ‘60s folk-pop covers. All ages, 3-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.

Piano-rama with Wendy DeWitt – The Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, performs blues, boogie woogie and ragtime. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.

Live local music – Local acts perform in a relaxing, outdoor dining area every Wednesday. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.

Helene Eve – Local musician Helene Eve plays multiple styles of music on vocals and guitar, including blues, jazz, funk, contemporary pop, folk, a twist of country and many originals. She’s the former bandleader of Eve and the Mystics and has performed with the Scorchers, Second Glance and the Stage Band. All ages, 5:30-8:30, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Pierre Bensusan – French-Algerian acoustic guitarist, vocalist and composer Pierre Bensusan performs. His live album Encore won an Independent Music Award and he has been named Best World Music Guitarist by Guitar Player. He also was awarded the Rose d’Or at the Montreux Festival. All ages, 7-9:30 p.m., $25 in advance, $30 at the door, Willits Center for the Arts, 71 E. Commercial St., Willits, tickets on sale here.

Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.