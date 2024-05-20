The Mendocino Setlist: May 20-26

MENDOCINO Co., 5/20/24 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County!
Monday, May 20
Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. Swing dancing classes available from 5-6 p.m. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Tuesday, May 21
Wednesday, May 22
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly at this charming Willits coffeehouse. All ages, 12-2 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Brickhouse Coffee, 3 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 680-0188.
Aaron Ford – Local singer-songwriter Aaron Ford performs classic rock, alternative rock, and ‘60s folk-pop covers. All ages, 3-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Piano-rama with Wendy DeWitt – The Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, performs blues, boogie woogie and ragtime. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Live local music – Local acts perform in a relaxing, outdoor dining area every Wednesday. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Helene Eve – Local musician Helene Eve plays multiple styles of music on vocals and guitar, including blues, jazz, funk, contemporary pop, folk, a twist of country and many originals. She’s the former bandleader of Eve and the Mystics and has performed with the Scorchers, Second Glance and the Stage Band. All ages, 5:30-8:30, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Pierre Bensusan – French-Algerian acoustic guitarist, vocalist and composer Pierre Bensusan performs. His live album Encore won an Independent Music Award and he has been named Best World Music Guitarist by Guitar Player. He also was awarded the Rose d’Or at the Montreux Festival. All ages, 7-9:30 p.m., $25 in advance, $30 at the door, Willits Center for the Arts, 71 E. Commercial St., Willits, tickets on sale here.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Thursday, May 23
BlackRen – Pianist and vocalist Paul Blackwell and saxophonist Bob Aranguren comprise the group BlackRen. They perform interpretations of lesser known jazz tunes and originals. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
The Original Ensemble – Karl Young (bamboo flute), Paul Mueller (keyboards and saxophone), Chris McGreal (bass) and Tim Mueller (electric guitar) perform as the Original Ensemble, a jazz group. All ages, 5:30 p.m., free, Shindig Social Club, 35590 Verdant View, The Sea Ranch, 707-791-0735, [email protected].
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Karaoke Latino – Everyone’s a rock star at karaoke. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Friday, May 24
Dirt Roosters – The Dirt Roosters perform slacker, garage and rockabilly. All ages, 5:30-6:30 p.m., free, Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Helene Eve – Local musician Helene Eve plays various styles of music on vocals and guitar, including blues, jazz, funk, contemporary pop, folk, a twist of country and many originals. She’s the former bandleader of Eve and the Mystics and has performed with the Scorchers, Second Glance and the Stage Band. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
DJ Zach Taylor – DJ Zach Taylor spins dance music from all genres. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Pete Sawyer and the Left Hand Monkey Wrench Gang – Deadheads won’t want to miss the second installment of Pete Sawyer and the Left Hand Monkey Wrench Gang’s residency at the Hopland Tap. The band comprises members of various Grateful Dead-connected musicians who have performed with Phil Lesh, Stu Allen, the Jerry Garcia Band and the David Nelson Band. All ages, 7 p.m., $25, Hopland Tap, 13351 U.S. 101, Hopland, buy tickets here.
Cosmic Family Band – Jamming rock, blues and folk are the focus of the Cosmic Family Band’s Grateful Dead-inspired sound. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
DJ Juanjo – Enjoy a night of Latino dance music with DJ Juanjo. 21 and over, 9 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
DJ Rey 3 – Dance the night away with music played by DJ Rey 3. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Rd., Redwood Valley.
Saturday, May 25
ClassiCann – The first festival focused on classical music and cannabis, ClassiCann is curated by Ukiah Symphony Orchestra conductor and music director Phillip Lenberg. The afternoon of music includes performances by the Kathleen Balfe Trio, the Mendocino String Quartet and a collective performance of Mendelssohn’s string octet. Performers include Kathleen Balfe, Melinda Becker, Anthony Blea, Joel Cohen, Jeff Ives, Chad Kaltinger, Keith Lawrence, Rita Lee, Charith Premawardhana and Paul Yarbrough. 21 and over, 3-6:30 p.m., free, Plantshop, 2031 Wellmar Dr., Ukiah, classicann.org.
Saturday Scramble – Every second and fourth Saturday, musicians are welcome to bring their instruments and join other musicians for an afternoon of jamming together. 21 and over, 3-6 p.m., donations accepted, Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Live local music – Local acts perform in a relaxing, outdoor dining area every Saturday. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Acoustic Serenade – Enjoy a night of music with Acoustic Serenade. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Funkasaurus – Funk band Funkasaurus performs. The band comprises Paul Mueller on tenor sax, keys and vocals; Katrina Coffman on baritone and tenor saxes, flute, and vocals; Sean Case on bari sax; AJ Purcell on Fender Rhodes; Brant O’Dell on guitar, Chris McGreal on bass; and Jesse Hanna on drums. All ages, 7 p.m., $20, Good Bones Kitchen, 14957 Caspar Rd., Caspar, goodboneskitchen.com.
Riley Lee – Grandmaster shakuhachi player Riley Lee performs. All ages, optional pre-concert meal at 5:30 p.m., concert at 7 p.m., $40 with dinner (reservations required), $25 concert only, Shindig Social Club, 35590 Verdant View, The Sea Ranch, 707-791-0735, [email protected].
Journey’s Edge – Head back to the ‘80s with Northern California’s premier Journey tribute band. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., $20, Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, tickets on sale here.
Mike Zito – Contemporary blues guitarist Mike Zito performs. Zito was in the supergroup Royal Southern Brotherhood that featured Cyril Neville, Devon Allman, Charlie Wooton and Yonrico Scott. He’s also produced music for Samantha Fish, Albert Castiglia, Ally Venable, Jeremiah Johnson, Jimmy Carpenter and others. All ages, 8 p.m., $35, Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena, buy tickets here.
Shiny Eyes – Enjoy a night of ambient music and shadow art as performed by Sean Powers (a.k.a. DJ Dental Floss) in a unique performance that melds the soothing sounds of analog synthesizers with an ethnic flair and rhythmic drum beats. Prepare to be mesmerized by this innovative and ethereal performance. The combination of tranquil melodies and intriguing shadow art offers an immersive and engaging evening. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Sunday, May 26
Helene Eve – Local musician Helene Eve plays various styles of music on vocals and guitar, including blues, jazz, funk, contemporary pop, folk, a twist of country and many originals. She’s the former bandleader of Eve and the Mystics and has performed with the Scorchers, Second Glance and the Stage Band. All ages, 12-2:45 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Headlands Coffee, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.
Steven Bates Band – – The Steven Bates Band performs “jamming, roots-rock with conscious lyrics,” including originals and covers. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.