Mendocino County Superior Court Judge retiring after more than a decade on the bench

UKIAH, 12/17/23 — Mendocino County Superior Court Judge Jeanine Nadel is retiring after more than a decade on the bench, effective Dec. 31. Nadel was working as Mendocino County Counsel when former Gov. Jerry Brown appointed her as judge in 2012.



Nadel worked in civil matters and drug court. In recent years, she also presided over hearings involving a domestic violence lawsuit against former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waideich and denied a prosecutor’s motion to revoke the bail of former UPD Sgt. Kevin Murray after he was accused of theft in Lake County.



You can read more of The Mendocino Voice’s coverage of Nadel’s career here.



Nadel has been presiding over Dept. E in the Ukiah courthouse at 100 N. State Street, which will be taken over by Judge Ann Moorman in January, according to a press release issued Monday by the court’s executive officer Kim Turner. Visiting judges from outside Mendocino County will be handling some criminal matters in Department H.



Turner has issued two press releases in this matter, and you can read them both below:

Press release concerning judicial appointments:



