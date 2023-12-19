Letter to District 3 constituents, Dec. ’23: Celebrating community (column)

The following is a letter to the editor submitted by Mendocino County District 3 Supervisor John Haschak, published here as a column, in which he updates his constituents. We encourage the other supervisors to submit letters — we will happily publish them. You can see Haschak’s previous letters to his constituents here. The opinions expressed in this letter are the author’s, not those of The Mendocino Voice.

‘Tis the time to appreciate those who are working diligently to make our communities better. As we all know, the people of Mendocino County are awesome.

The Department of Social Services put on a Holiday party for foster kids and families. Staff are dedicated to making lives better for these kids who are in difficult situations. There were smiles all around. I am thankful for the people who care, families who take on kids in need, and volunteers and businesses who offer their time and resources to make the party a positive experience and life a little brighter.

Willits residents are working to provide a warming center for those in need when the weather turns cold and nasty. There is the Willits Wild Bunch organizing the Toy Run for kids. The Bud Snider Park was lit up with Christmas trees and hundreds of people were out and about on a very cold evening to enjoy community spirit. Three volunteer firefighters taking the Firefighters Oath for the Little Lake Fire Department deserve our appreciation.

Laytonville is working on a community emergency response plan. A coalition of local entities including the school district, fire department, the Municipal Advisory Council, Long Valley Health Center, and others are convening to develop their own plan along with the County’s response. Whether it is fire or snow, the people are working to be better prepared for the next event.

Residents of Covelo have been researching possible ways to acquire a fire hydrant system for the downtown area. Lew Chichester and Kay Richards met with me and staff in Ukiah to look at grant possibilities. After Board discussion on Dec. 5, the County will work on applying for a planning grant when the window opens in January.

Laytonville residents finally found funding to construct a bridge over Ten Mile Creek. Margaret Andrews, Cindy Lassotovitch, and neighbors persisted and overcame the obstacles. With a bridge, the residents won’t have to drive thru the creek bed. This will benefit the fish and provide for a safer passage for the people and first responders. Funding for the bridge will come from CA. Dept of Fish and Wildlife and the State Water Resource Board.

May you and yours enjoy good health, peace and love in this Holiday Season.

Talk with the Supervisor is the 2nd Thursday of the month at 10:00 at the Brickhouse Coffee in Willits. I am thinking of changing venues and times to accommodate people. Please send any ideas you might have. I am available by email [email protected] or phone 707-972-4214.

John

