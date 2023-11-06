The Mendocino Setlist: November 6-12

MENDOCINO Co., 11/6/23 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County! Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].

Monday, November 6

Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132.

Advertisements

Tuesday, November 7

Jan Kessner – Accordionist Jan Kessner performs Italian-American classics during dinner service. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.

Advertisements

Wednesday, November 8

Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.

Dorian May & Sharon Garner – Local musicians Dorian May and Sharon Garner perform. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.

Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.

Advertisements

Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night every Wednesday. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Thursday, November 9

Advertisements

Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.

Advertisements

LoKoYoKol – Acoustic guitarist and singer Kent Stephenson a.k.a. LoKoYoKol performs songs off his new outlaw country and Southern rock album Unbranded. 21 and over, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), donations accepted, Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Friday, November 10

Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Laurelee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs. Her new album Nature of Belief will be available for purchase. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.

DJ Grandpa D – Local DJ Grandpa D spins Vietnam-era music for Veterans Day. 21 and over, no cover, 5-9 p.m., Garcia River Casino, 22215 Windy Hollow Rd., Point Arena, (707) 467-5300, thegarciarivercasino.com.

Advertisements

Archie Cabezut – Singer and multi-instrumentalist Archie Cabezut performs country music. All ages, 5:30-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shindig Social Club, 35590 Verdant View, The Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.

Bob Thackara – Psychedelic folk pop vocalist and guitarist Bob Thackara performs. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.

Soul Circus – Local funk band Soul Circus has been performing for over 40 years along the West Coast and internationally. The band pulls influences from Stevie Wonder and the Neville Brothers, while singer Robin Kellerstrass channels Aretha Franklin and Linda Lyndell with her emotional, engaging vocals. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.

Wolf River Band – Indie-folk duo Wolf River Band performs Americana, folk, blues and bluegrass with strong harmonies and electric guitar and fiddle. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), donations accepted, Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Saturday, November 11

Advertisements

Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Advertisements

Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.

Back Porch Trio – Ukiah Valley-based group Back Porch Trio performs intimate, acoustic Americana originals and covers with sweet vocal harmonies. 2-5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Saracina Vineyards, 11684 S. Highway 101, Hopland, (707) 670-0199, saracina.com.

Bluegrass String Jam – Bluegrass musicians from throughout the region jam every first and third Saturday. The event is sponsored by the California Bluegrass Association. 21 and over, 3 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), donations accepted, Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Michelle Kennedy – Oakland-based soprano Michelle Kennedy performs with pianist Henry Lebedinsky. Kennedy is a nationally acclaimed singer who has performed at Carnegie Hall, the Getty Museum, Lincoln Center and the Washington National Cathedral. She performs a range of music from opera to classical vocal works. During this performance, she will showcase works by Black artists and composers. All ages, $40 in advance, $45 at door, 4 p.m., Gualala Arts, 45601 Old State Highway, Gualala, (707) 884-1138, buy tickets here.

Advertisements

Saturday Blues & Jazz – Local musicians perform blues and jazz music each week. All ages, 5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.

Jazz Noir Trio – Jazz group Sharon Garner (vocals), Billy Schieve (piano) and John Bush (upright bass) perform. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.

Guitars for the Troops – The Rotary Club of Ukiah presents the 10th annual Guitar for the Troops, which benefits local veterans’ causes. The evening starts with a barbecue dinner, followed by live performances by ZZ Top cover band Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers and the John Mattern Band. All ages, $20 for the bands, $25 additional for optional supper, dinner at 5:30 p.m., music at 7 p.m., Carl Purdy Hall, Redwood Empire Fairgrounds, 1055 N. State St., Ukiah, tickets available from local Rotarians, at the door, or Mendocino Book Company.

Dixie Explosion – Traditional jazz group Dixie Explosion performs. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132.

Broadway Karaoke – Bring out your Broadway favorites at karaoke night. All ages, 6-10 p.m., $5, Gloriana Studios, 183 Boatyard, Fort Bragg, gloriana.org.

Advertisements

Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 6 p.m., Shindig Social Club, 35590 Verdant View, The Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.

The Funkanauts – San Francisco-based band the Funkanauts perform a blend of funk, soul and hip hop with a touch of Afro-futurism. The band has toured nationwide since its formation in the ‘90s and has shared the stage with Parliament Funkadelic. 21 and over, 8 p.m., $10 cover, Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Sunday, November 12

Laurelee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs. Her new album Nature of Belief will be available for purchase. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Advertisements

Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.

Advertisements

Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Sunday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Milano Bar, 300 E. Oak St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2785.