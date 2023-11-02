Mendocino County Featured Pet: Boo

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 11/1/23 – This week’s featured pet is Boo, a ten-month-old mix available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter.

Here’s his profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Boo loves everyone he meets! He has a sweet personality, and he’s sure to be a loyal companion. Boo walks great on leash and enjoys going for walks. He’s mellow indoors and enjoys playing with toys. We think Boo will enjoy a home with children and a canine friend. What more could you want???!!! Mr. Handsome is 10 months old and 52 pounds.

You can read more about Boo here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.