The Mendocino Setlist: October 2-8

MENDOCINO Co., 10/9/23 – It's another great week of live music in Mendocino County!
Monday, October 9
Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132.
Patio Mundo – Cucina Verona’s weekly Patio Mundo pop-up focuses on world cuisine paired with accompanying DJs. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., $25 for supper, Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Tuesday, October 10
Jan Kessner – Accordionist Jan Kessner performs Italian-American classics during dinner service. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Wednesday, October 11
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night every Wednesday. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Thursday, October 12
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Friday, October 13
Softshells – The Softshells perform original “folk lullabies for surf wizards” and covers. All ages, 5-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Colby Lee – Self-taught singer-songwriter and musician Colby Lee performs a mix of folk, reggae and soul. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, 6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shindig Social Club, 35590 Verdant View, The Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.
Marcus McCallen – Guitarist and singer Marcus McCallen performs around the campfire at Mendocino Grove. All ages, 6-8 p.m., no cover, Mendocino Grove, 9601 California 1, Mendocino, (707) 880-7710, learn more here.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Friday at karaoke night. Guests are welcome to bring their own beverages. All ages, $10, 6-10 p.m., McCormick’s T-Lounge, 125 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, (707) 918-7888, tupminigolf.com.
Open mic night – Everyone’s a star at open mic night. 21 and over, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Rd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-5108.
Jon Gonzales – San Francisco-based musician Jon Gonzales performs ukulele and sings songs with “psychedelic satire.” 21 and over, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 8 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Some of the Truest – Local hip hop group Some of the Truest performs at Medium Art Gallery’s Friday the 13th Halloween party. There will be Tarot readings, food, drinks and a costume contest. All ages, 8 p.m., free, Medium Art Gallery at Pear Tree Center, 522 E. Perkins St., Ukiah, (707) 234-8667, deepvalleyarts.org.
Saturday, October 14
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Hopland Block Party – Celebrate Oktoberfest in downtown Hopland. Local bands 3 Point Hitch and Mendo Nights will perform. Wine, beer and food available for purchase. All ages, 1-5 p.m., free, Center St., Hopland, destinationhopland.com.
Bill Schieve – Keyboardist and vocalist Bill Schieve performs. He’s performed with Paul Horn, the Beach Boys and Badfinger. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.
Saturday Blues & Jazz – Local musicians perform blues and jazz music each week. All ages, 5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 6 p.m., Shindig Social Club, 35590 Verdant View, The Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.
Shane Dwight – Blues on the coast returns with Shane Dwight. The singer and musician performs rock ‘n’ roll-influenced blues. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $25, Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena, (707) 882-3272, buy tickets here.
Clay Hawkins – Singer-songwriter and slide guitarist Clay Hawkins performs. Hawkins cites Neil Young, John Fahey, the Black Keys, Nick Cave and Radiohead as influences. 21 and over, free, 8 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Broadway Calls – Punk rock band Broadway Calls performs. Resurrection Radio will open the show. 21 and over, 9 p.m., $20-$40, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, buy tickets here.
Sunday, October 15
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Rising Signs – Local reggae band Rising Signs performs at A Taste of Autumn, a fundraiser for humanitarian work in Haiti. Tickets include food by Ellery Clark Catering, children’s activities, hayrides, apple juice pressing, a photo booth and more. There will also be a silent auction, a succulent sale and beer and wine will be available for purchase. All ages, 1-5 p.m., $45 for adults, $10 for children ages 5-12, children under 5 free, Ridgwood Ranch, 11725 Orchard Ln., Willits, buy tickets here.
Gradina – Enjoy an evening of Balkan folk music with Gradina. The group sings both a cappella and with instrumental accompaniments. All ages, 4 p.m., $20 in advance, $25 at the door, Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway 1, Gualala, (707) 884-1138, buy tickets here.
Lauralee Brown & Company – Local musician and singer Lauralee Brown performs jazz standards and a mix of blues, country and rock with Daniel Coulson (bass), Nick Rodseth (piano) and Gabriel Yanez (drums). All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Sunday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Milano Bar, 300 E. Oak St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2785.