Mendocino County Featured Pet: Tucker

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 10/9/23 – This week’s featured pet is Tucker, a three-year-old Basset Hound mix available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter.

Here’s his profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

OMG, Tucker is SO, SOOO adorable. Look at those soulful eyes! We’re guessing this dapper dude has some Basset Hound in his mix—check out those short-ish front legs! Tucker adores people and appears playful with other dogs. We think Tucker will be your BFF—a shelter gem adoptee! Tucker is three years old and a charming 72 pounds. Tuck is neutered, so he’s ready to trot out the shelter’s front door and right into your life.

You can read more about Tucker here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.