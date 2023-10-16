The Mendocino Setlist: October 16-22

MENDOCINO Co., 10/16/23 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County! If you’re looking for Halloween concerts, look for the 🎃emoji. Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].
Monday, October 16
Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132.
Patio Mundo – Cucina Verona’s weekly Patio Mundo pop-up focuses on world cuisine paired with accompanying DJs. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., $25 for supper, Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Tuesday, October 17
Jan Kessner – Accordionist Jan Kessner performs Italian-American classics during dinner service. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Wednesday, October 18
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night every Wednesday. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Thursday, October 19
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
LoKoYoKol – Acoustic guitarist and singer Kent Stephenson a.k.a. LoKoYoKol performs songs off his new outlaw country and Southern rock album Unbranded. 21 and over, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Friday, October 20
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Marcus McCallen – Guitarist and singer Marcus McCallen performs. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.
Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 6-8 p.m., no cover, Mendocino Grove, 9601 California 1, Mendocino, (707) 880-7710, learn more here.
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, 6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shindig Social Club, 35590 Verdant View, The Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.
Revelation of Reggae – Reggae artist Paka G performs and leads an evening of reggae music and culture. All ages, 7-9 p.m., donations, The Well, 45004 Albion St. #8, Mendocino, (707) 346-7999.
Blue Luke – Local blues, rock and jazz guitarist Blue Luke Andrews performs. Luke was a child prodigy who began performing live in Mendocino County when he was fourteen. He completed a degree at the Berklee School of Music on a scholarship before going on to be the lead guitarist for Julian Marley, son of Bob Marley. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
🎃 K-Town Halloween Party – Kelseyville-based Hip hop artist Tajie D headlines a Halloween party featuring twelve additional performers and DJ Underground. A costume contest will take place and food will be available for purchase. All ages, 8-11 p.m., $5, McCormick’s T-Lounge, 125 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, (707) 918-7888, tupminigolf.com.
Saturday, October 21
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Saturday Blues & Jazz – Local musicians perform blues and jazz music each week. All ages, 5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.
Steven Bates Band – The Steven Bates Band performs “jamming, roots-rock with conscious lyrics and virtuoso guitar-playing that makes audiences get up and dance.” All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.
La Original Banda Limon – Banda group La Original Banda Limon headlines an evening of Mexican regional music. Voz De Mando and Mas will open the night. All ages, 6 p.m., $50, Redwood Empire Fair, 1055 N. State St., Ukiah, (800) 668-8080, buy tickets here.
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 6 p.m., Shindig Social Club, 35590 Verdant View, The Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.
Hilary & Christiane – Sonoma County-based multi-instrumental duo Hilary & Christiane perform folk-based country and blues. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Object Heavy – Arcata-based soul band Object Heavy has been voted the best band in Humboldt County for the past five years. The five-piece group performs soul-inspired dance grooves with vocal harmonies. All ages, 8 p.m., $12-$25, Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena, (707) 882-3272, buy tickets here.
The Fully Baked Tour – Solidarity Records presents the Fully Baked Tour featuring hip hop performers that present “raw lyricism, captivating stage presence and thought-provoking messages.” 21 and over, 8:30 p.m., $10-$30, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, buy tickets here.
Holus Bolus – One-man psychedelic band Holus Bolus headlines an evening of music with support from singer-songwriter Bruce Taylor, Jr. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Sunday, October 22
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Latchkey – Local folk rock band Latchkey performs on the patio at Cucina Verona. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Carolyn Wonderland – Blues guitarist and singer Carolyn Wonderland performs as part of her national tour. Wonderland is the recording and touring lead guitarist for John Mayall and has topped Billboard blues, Americana and alternative country charts. Ronnie Lee, local singer-songwriter and blues musician, opens the show. All ages, 6 p.m., $30 in advance, $35 at the door, Little Lake Grange, 291 School St., Willits, buy tickets here.
Good Farm Fund Farmer’s Dinner – Enjoy an evening of live music with the Real Sarahs and Alex De Grassi, who will perform as part of a fundraiser for the Good Farm Fund, which awards grants to small family farms throughout the region. Tickets include a multi-course, family-style supper sourced from local farms, including Big Mesa Farm, Filigreen Farms, Ford Ranch, Bonterra and New Museum Beers & Blenders. All ages, 6 p.m., $35 for adults in advance, $20 for children in advance, Mendocino Grove, 9601 CA-1, Mendocino, buy tickets here.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Sunday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Milano Bar, 300 E. Oak St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2785.