One-way traffic on U.S. 101 north of Leggett after semi accident (updated 9:30 a.m.)

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

Update 9:30 a.m.: The road is now open with one-way traffic controls, according to Caltrans; drivers should anticipate potential delays. Additional updates will be available at the Caltrans Quickmap website.

MENDOCINO Co., 9/25/23 — U.S. Highway 101 is temporarily closed north of Leggett after a semi-truck carrying dry concrete overturned in the northbound lanes around 6:20 a.m. according to Caltrans. The closure is expected to remain in place for up to six hours, and Caltrans and hazardous materials crews are currently working to coordinate with the trucking company in order to begin the cleanup of the road.

Highway signs announcing the closure are going up near the incident but there are currently no official recommended alternate routes. Updates will be posted on the Caltrans Quickmap website.

Here’s the location of the incident from Caltrans:

Here’s the most recent updates from Caltrans incident report, with the most recent entry listed at the top: