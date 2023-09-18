Mendocino County Featured Pet: Sandy

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 9/18/23 – This week’s featured pet is Sandy, a two-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter.

Here’s her profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Sandy is a sweet, submissive girl who would love a human to snuggle with. We think Sandy had a bit of a rough start in life and had one too many litters of puppies. Her mothering days are over now, and she is ready for a fresh start! Sandy needs to build up a little confidence, and we think basic training and socializing is always a good idea. When meeting another female shelter guest, Sandy was a little shy at first but after a few minutes, she wanted to play! Ms. Sandy is a Pittie mix, 2 years old and 52 svelte and lovely pounds.

You can read more about Sandy here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.