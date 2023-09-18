The Mendocino Setlist: September 18-24 offers Grammy winners Kronos Quartet and Paul McCandeless, a land trust fundraiser, county fair and more

MENDOCINO Co., 9/18/23 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County! This week’s highlights include the kick-off of the Ukiah Symphony’s 2023-24 season with Grammy Award-winning multi-instrumentalist Paul McCandless. He’s one of the best-selling Windham Hill artists and performed with Béla Fleck & the Flecktones andAl Jarreau. He also co-founded the jazz band Oregon. He’ll perform on Saturday and Sunday at Mendocino College.

If you’re more of a folk and R&B enthusiast — and a fan of environmentalism — head to the coast on Saturday night for an intimate concert with national artist Sean Hayes, who happens to live in Petaluma. Hayes’ music has been featured in numerous television shows, including Brothers & Sisters, Bored to Death, Parenthood, Kyle XY, among others. He has collaborated with Aimee Mann, Mark Farina and the Be Good Tanyas. His work has also been showcased on NPR. All proceeds from the show benefit the Mendocino Land Trust, which has partnered with the posh Inn at Newport Ranch south of Westport for regular fundraisers. The hotel property is only open for overnight guests, including its restaurant, so this event will allow special access to parts of the oceanside property. Tickets include a ranch-style dinner prepared by the Inn’s chef, Patrick Meany.

On Sunday, Gualala Arts is hosting the world-renowned Kronos Quartet. The string quartet performs contemporary classical music. The group has won three Grammys and topped Billboard’s classical music charts multiple times. The list of performers and groups Kronos Quartet has performed with is overwhelming and includes the Dave Matthews Band, David Bowie, Tom Waits, Björk, Amon Tobin, Paul McCartney, Nine Inch Nails, Laurie Anderson and more. It’s a show you will not want to miss. Even better, all proceeds benefit the Gualala Arts Center.

Finally, don’t miss the 99th annual Mendocino County Fair & Apple Show, which runs September 22-24 in Boonville. Musician Jimmy Becker is the “house act” for the fair, performing multiple times daily. Headliners include local favorites the Scott Forbes Band and the Dean Titus & the Coyote Cowboys, as well as Mexican regional act Los Elegidos de Oaxaca.

Monday, September 18 Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132. Patio Mundo – Cucina Verona’s weekly Patio Mundo pop-up focuses on world cuisine paired with accompanying DJs. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., $25 for supper, Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night. Bryn & the Blue Souls will be the guest performers. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $5-$10, 214 Main St., Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena, (707) 882-3272, arenatheater.org.

Tuesday, September 19 Jan Kessner – Accordionist Jan Kessner performs Italian-American classics during dinner service. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com. Wednesday, September 20 KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org. The Harmony Keepers – Musical duo Anita Blu and Kate Black perform folk covers and originals. All ages, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Brickhouse Coffee, 3 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 680-0188. Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com. Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night every Wednesday. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. Thursday, September 21 Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com. Colby Lee performs in Fort Bragg on Friday, September 22. (Courtesy photo) Friday, September 22 Mendocino County Fair & Apple Show – Jimmy Becker (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.) and the Scott Forbes Band (8 p.m.) perform at the Mendocino County Fair & Apple Show. All ages, times vary, $6-$35, 14400 CA-128, Boonville, tickets on sale here. Colby Lee – Self-taught singer-songwriter and musician Colby Lee performs a mix of folk, reggae and soul. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com. High Rollers – Yorkville’s High Rollers perform originals and covers. All ages, 5:30-7:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com. No Exit – Bay Area duo No Exit performs around the campfire at glamping property Mendocino Grove. Singer-guitarists David Johnson and Mike Rufo sing a variety of rock and Americana classics. A campfire cookout dinner is included in the ticket price. All ages, 6 p.m., $15 children, $25 adults, Mendocino Grove, 9601 California 1, Mendocino, (707) 880-7710, mendocinogrove.com. Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 6 p.m., Shindig Social Club, 35590 Verdant View, The Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735. Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Friday at karaoke night. Guests are welcome to bring their own beverages. All ages, $10, 6-10 p.m., McCormick’s T-Lounge, 125 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, (707) 918-7888, tupminigolf.com. Blue Luke – Local blues, rock and jazz guitarist Blue Luke Andrews performs. Luke was a child prodigy who began performing live in Mendocino County when he was fourteen. He completed a degree at the Berklee School of Music on a scholarship before going on to be the lead guitarist for Julian Marley, son of Bob Marley. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. Singer-songwriter Sean Hayes performs in Westport on Saturday, September 23, as part of a fundraiser for the Mendocino Land Trust. (Courtesy photo) Saturday, September 23 Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com. Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. Saturday Scramble – Every second and fourth Saturday, musicians are welcome to bring their instruments and join other musicians for an afternoon of jamming together. 21 and over, 3 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. Mendocino County Fair & Apple Show – Jimmy Becker (12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. & 6 p.m.) and Dean Titus & the Coyote Cowboys (9:30 p.m.) perform at the Mendocino County Fair & Apple Show. All ages, times vary, $6-$35, 14400 CA-128, Boonville, tickets on sale here. Bill Schieve – Keyboardist and vocalist Bill Schieve performs. He’s performed with Paul Horn, the Beach Boys and Badfinger. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com. Saturday Blues & Jazz – Local musicians perform blues and jazz music each week. All ages, 5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com. Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 6 p.m., Shindig Social Club, 35590 Verdant View, The Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735. Sean Hayes – Sonoma County-based singer-songwriter Sean Hayes performs his R&B-meets-folk sound at a fundraiser for the Mendocino Land Trust. Hayes has performed with Aimee Mann, Charley Crockett and Anais Mitchell and appeared on NPR, NBC and HBO. Ticket price includes a light ranch dinner served by in-house chef Patrick Meany. All ages, doors open at 5:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m., $100, 31502 CA-1, Fort Bragg, tickets on sale here. Paul McCandless – Grammy Award-winning saxophone player Paul McCandless kicks off the Ukiah Symphony’s 2023-24 season. He will perform “Selections,” his composition for saxophone, piano, and orchestra. Ruth Gipps will perform “Leviathan” and “Serenade No. 1” by Johannes Brahms to round out the program. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $10-$25, Mendocino College Center Theatre, 1000 Hensley Creek Rd., Ukiah, (707) 510-1793, tickets on sale here. Johnny Young – Popular local country musician Johnny Young performs. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Rd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-5108. Paul McCandless performs on Saturday and Sunday with the Ukiah Symphony. Sunday, September 24 Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com. Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. Yemanjo – Producer, DJ and singer/multi-instrumentalist Ben Harris a.k.a. Yemanjo performs as part of Sunday Ecstatic Dance, a “movement practice for healing and expression.” Yemanjo plays downtempo/house music mixed with traditional instruments and tribal chants from around the world. The event starts with a chi flow movement warm-up with Deviyana, followed by free-flow dancing. All ages, 10 a.m., free (donations welcome), Willits Center for the Arts, 71 E. Commercial St., Willits, (707) 459-1726, willitscenterforthearts.org. Mendocino County Fair & Apple Show – Jimmy Becker (12:30 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.) and Los Elegidos de Oaxaca and Imperio Sin (6 p.m.) perform at the Mendocino County Fair & Apple Show. All ages, times vary, $6-$35, 14400 CA-128, Boonville, tickets on sale here. Paul McCandless – Grammy Award-winning saxophone player Paul McCandless kicks off the Ukiah Symphony’s 2023-24 season. He will perform “Selections,”, his composition for saxophone, piano, and orchestra. Ruth Gipps will perform “Leviathan” and “Serenade No. 1” by Johannes Brahms to round out the program. All ages, 2 p.m., $10-$25, Mendocino College Center Theatre, 1000 Hensley Creek Rd., Ukiah, (707) 510-1793, tickets on sale here. Great American Trainwreck – Originally from Seattle, Washington, Great American Trainwreck was formed in 2016. The group began when former bandmates and lifelong friends got together to share their passion for rootsy Americana. Their music blends southern rock, bluegrass, and classic country. Lyric-driven songs combined with melodic riffs and heavenly harmonies help to define their progressive approach to traditional genres. All ages, 3-5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com. Kronos Quartet – For 50 years, San Francisco’s famed Kronos Quartet — David Harrington (violin), John Sherba (violin), Hank Dutt (viola), and Paul Wiancko (cello) — has reimagined what the string quartet experience can be. The band has won three Grammys and is considered one of the most influential and compelling contemporary classical music groups of all time. The concert is a benefit for Gualala Arts insurance coverage. All ages, 4 p.m., $25-$100, Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala, (707) 884-1138, tickets on sale here. Live local music – Local musicians perform during the dinner hour at Cucina Verona. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com. Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Sunday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Milano Bar, 300 E. Oak St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2785. 