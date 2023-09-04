The Mendocino Setlist: September 4-10

MENDOCINO Co., 9/4/23 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County! Get out there and support local music. Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].

Monday, September 4

Live jazz – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, and (707) 954-9132.

Gaggle of Raging Grannies – Local band the Gaggle of Raging Grannies perform as part of the Mendocino County Democratic Central Committee’s Labor Day Celebration. All ages, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., free, Todd Grove Park Clubhouse, 600 Live Oak Ave., Ukiah.

Patio Mundo – Cucina Verona’s weekly Patio Mundo pop-up focuses on world cuisine paired with accompanying DJs. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., $25 for supper, Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.

Tuesday, September 5 Jan Kessner – Accordionist Jan Kessner performs Italian-American classics during dinner service. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.

Wednesday, September 6 KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org. Chris Cisper – Local guitarist performs modern and classical acoustic music on the patio at Cucina Verona. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com. Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Brooks Forsyth performs in Willits on Thursday, September 7. (EJ Carr/Brooks Forsyth)

Thursday, September 7 Brooks Forsyth – North Carolina musician and songwriter Brooks Forsyth performs a mix of Americana, contemporary rock and jazz. 21 and over, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.

Friday, September 8 Dave’s Blues – Blues guitarist and singer Dave Baas leads a group of Anderson Valley-based musicians for an afternoon of early blues music. All ages, 5-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com. Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com. Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Friday at karaoke night. Guests are welcome to bring their own beverages. All ages, $10, 6-10 p.m., McCormick’s T-Lounge, 125 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, (707) 918-7888, tupminigolf.com. Mark Weston Band – The Mark Weston Band performs high-energy classic rock, new country and pop alternative. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shodakai Showroom at Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com. Funkacillan – Mendocino County band Funkacillan performs gritty funk with soulful and rhythmic grooves after the Thirsty Axe’s Chili Cook Off. 21 and over, 8 p.m., $5, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com. Eric McFadden – Guitarist and singer-songwriter Eric McFadden performs. McFadden is a former member of George Clinton and Eric Burden’s bands. He’ll be joined by Americana artist Tom Freund and Mendocino County favorite Steven Bates. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. Grey Fox Trio – Anderson Valley jazz band the Grey Fox Trio performs as part of the Waiting Room’s new after-hours concert series. All ages, 9 p.m., $20, the Waiting Room, 961 Ukiah St., Mendocino, (707) 937-5614, buy tickets here.

Jenn Howard performs in Willits on Saturday, September 9. (Andy Miller/Jenn Howard)

Saturday, September 9 Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. Saturday Scramble – Every second and fourth Saturday, musicians are welcome to bring their instruments and join other musicians for an afternoon of jamming together. 21 and over, 3 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. Bob Larkin – Musician Bob Larkin performs as part of Mendocino’s Second Saturday festivities. All ages, 5-7 p.m., no cover, Golden Goose Home Decor, 45121 Ukiah St., Mendocino, goldengoosehomedecor.com. Saturday Blues & Jazz – Local musicians perform blues and jazz music each week. All ages, 5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Headlands Coffee, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com. Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5:30-8:30 p.m., Old Abalone Pub at the Westport Hotel, 38921 N. Highway 1, (707) 964-3688, westporthotel.us. Jenn Howard – Kentucky-based musician Jen Howard performs her mix of folks, roots, reggae and pop music. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. Diamond the DJ – International performer Diamond the DJ spins a mix of country and electronic dance music (EDM). 21 and over, 9 p.m., $5, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com. En Vivo – Mexican-American band En Vivo headlines an evening of music and karaoke. La Nueva Historia also performs. All ages, 9 p.m. $20, Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Sunday, September 10 Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com. Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. Riley Hill – Musician Riley Hill performs every second Sunday. All ages, 2-5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com. Dave Baas – Musician Dave Baas will perform solo acoustic covers from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s. All ages, 3-5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com. Barry Schrager – Local musician Barry Schrager sings cowboy poetry on the patio at Cucina Verona. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com. Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Sunday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Milano Bar, 300 E. Oak St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2785.