Mendocino County Fair & Apple Show happening Sept. 22 – 24

MENDOCINO Co., 9/6/22 — The 95th annual Mendocino County Fair & Apple Show will be taking place in Boonville from September 22 – 24 this year, with musical performances, horse shows, classic cars, the California Wool & Fiber festival, apple displays, sheepdog trials, rodeos, football, and much, much more. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to midnight from Friday through Sunday at the fairgrounds on State Route 128 in Boonville; you can find the full schedule, additional event details and purchase tickets at mendocountyfair.com.

Here’s more information from the fair organizers: