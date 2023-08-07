Mendocino County Featured Pet: Bullwinkle

Bullwinkle is looking for a forever home! (Courtesy photo)

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 8/7/23 – This week’s featured pet is Bullwinkle, a four-year-old male German Shepherd available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter.

Here’s his profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Bullwinkle enjoyed himself in the meet-and-greet room during his evaluation. As new people walked in and out, he was friendly and engaging. Bullwinkle knows “sit,” “down,” and he can shake with both paws. We’re saying no small children in Mr. B’s new home because he does guard his food. Bullwinkle lived with a dog in his former home. This very handsome German Shepherd dog is four years old and 70 pounds.

You can read more about Bullwinkle here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.