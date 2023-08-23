Slide 1 Fire in Mendocino National Forest contained at 473 acres

MENDOCINO Co., 8/23/23 – Little over a week after dry lightning started multiple fires in northern Mendocino and south Humboldt counties, the largest of the fires – Slide 1 in the Yolly Bolly Middle Eel Wilderness – has been contained at 473 acres according to Mendocino National Forest spokespeople.

On the morning of Tuesday August 15, two fires, named the “Slide 1” and “Slide 2” incidents, were reported approximately 1.5 miles north of Mt. Linn in the Yolly Bolly Middle Eel Wilderness in Mendocino National Forest north of the Mendocino-Humboldt county border. By the evening, the two fires had merged into one 60-acre fire, the Slide 1 Fire. The fire burned in the 2020 August Complex fire scar in rugged, steep terrain and dry timber and brush.

By the following evening, August 16, the Slide 1 Fire had grown to an estimated 320 acres. Gusty winds and thunderstorms caused the fire to grow and limited air attack support, and the isolated terrain required strenuous hiking by firefighters in hot conditions. Two firefighters were treated for heat-related medical emergencies.

Advertisements

Crews reported their first success at containment on the evening of August 17. The fire was reported to be 5% contained. Efforts were supported by smokejumpers, highly trained, experienced firefighters who specialize in wildland fires in remote areas, and Mendocino Hotshots, a specialized team of firefighters that implement on-the-ground fire fighting and suppression tactics in hazardous areas. Helicopters also provided bucket drops.

Despite the hard work of firefighters, what Mother Nature started she also helped quell by raining across the fire footprint on Monday, August 21. Hotshots secured the final containment lines on Tuesday. The result of the Slide 1 Fire is 100% containment and a footprint of 473 acres.

Advertisements

Starting today, aircraft are aiding fire crews to remove equipment and supplies from the area. Crews are also working on fire suppression in partnership with National Forest resource advisors, and a helicopter will continue to provide reconnaissance over the area to monitor for any flare-ups.

“I want to express my deep appreciation for everyone’s hard work,” said Mendocino National Forest Supervisor Wade McMaster.

The Yolly Bolly Middle Eel Wilderness area within the Grindstone Ranger District, Ides Cove Backpacker Trailhead, Ides Cove Horsepacker Trailhead, are roads and trails in that area that remain closed at this time.