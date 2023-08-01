PG&E to hold online town hall about this year’s wildfire season on August 9

MENDOCINO CO., 8/1/23 – Wildfire season has started in Northern California, and Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) will hold a virtual town hall on August 9 to share updates about the season. Attendees will be able to ask PG&E staff, including vice president Ron Richardson, questions about wildfire season and how to prepare. The staff will also share wildfire resources, specifically around how to deal with planned power outages.

The announcement from PG&E is below:

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) invites North Coast Region customers to a virtual town hall for a wildfire season update and an overview of resources to prepare for safety outages. Customers can connect with their local leadership team, including PG&E Vice President Ron Richardson.

On Wednesday, August 9, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., PG&E experts will provide a brief presentation, during which participants will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The event can be accessed through the below link, by phone or through PG&E’s website, pge.com/webinars.

Event details:

North Coast region including Humboldt, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Siskiyou, Sonoma and Trinity counties

August 9, 2023

5:30-7 p.m.

Link: https://bit.ly/44k2Kxf

Dial-in: 800-857-9830 with conference ID 1377301

During the webinar event, customers can:

Learn about our wildfire season updates and safety outages you may experience

Hear about safety tips and resources available to prepare for wildfire season

Connect with PG&E’s regional leadership team, including PG&E Vice President, Ron Richardson

Multi-language closed captioning and American Sign Language interpretation will be available, along with dial-in numbers for those who aren’t able to join online.

For the full webinar events schedule, additional information on how to join and recordings and presentation materials from past events, visit pge.com/webinars.

More information and resources to help you and your family prepare for and stay safe in the event of an emergency can be found at safetyactioncenter.pge.com.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.